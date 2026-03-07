A man posted a TikTok video of himself right driving his luxury car and coming across university students

He noticed they were impressed by his car and he took it as an opportunity to share his two cents about education

South Africans were divided as they shared their thoughts on the opinions that the man shared

A man posted a TikTok video of his interaction with university students. The gent shared his hot take about degrees in a viral clip.

Man slams the need for a university degree. Image: ThendoRalph / X

Source: UGC

The luxury car driver gave his two cents about what he thinks of the value of a degree. Online users shared their perspectives and many were in complete disagreement.

In a video originally posted on TikTok and then reshared to X by @ThendoRalph on 7 March 2026, a man came across a group of university students who were admiring his car. He yelled at them that if they graduated today, they may be able to afford his car. The man turned back to the camera saying that it would be impossible anyway because a degree is practically useless because of unemployment. They man insisted that getting a degree doesn't guarantee success because of the likelihood of not finding a job, and if one finds a job, it's like that they are not paid failing. Watch this man's video below:

South Africa split over value of degrees

Many people commented that they mean on the right us speaking from a place of privilege. Online users were less than impressed by his take degrees are useless. Read the comments below:

South Africans argued for the value of university degrees. Image: Gül Işık / Pexels

Source: UGC

@MRP_CARROT said:

"The confidence of self made individuals is truly amazing."

@nolflinx remarked:

"He's not wrong. Arrogant delivery but facts. There are 40 years before one retires, and in that time, tens of thousands of graduates emerge whilst the jobs don't appear at the same frequency. Stop having unnecessary kids, majita. Otherwise, you will cry seeing them selling cookies."

@AMbhekile17811 said:

"To me was a complete waste of time, after all those nights and gruesome workload at university only to end up with no job was the worst at least now I am rebuilding my business after I find a huge success in 2024."

@ghettostar_22 added:

"He didn't lie though Getting a degree nowadays in South Africa is just like having matric he's not telling you to not get it he's telling you the reality after getting one A degree will never buy you a supercar."

@GtiThabang13413 wrote:

"That time, his business is dependent on people who have 9-5 jobs we literally have to work, earn money and support his business CEOs of huge companies are also employees Dilusional take."

@Ptr247york added:

"Trust fund baby nonsense, I used to give my 12 year old son 10k a month to teach him responsibility and he started acting like this, I had to stop."

