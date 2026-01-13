A South African woman opened up about her journey as someone who went to university to study for nearly 10 years

The academic had a candid conversation in a TikTok video that made viewers question whether education is the key to success

The video about the reality of getting a good-paying job sparked discussions about finding career success

A Stellenbosch University graduate with multiple degrees discussed whether her academic journey was worth it. The professional who studied beyond her master's degree was honest when asked to share how much she earns after years of studying.

A TikTok video of a PhD student's salary left people stunned.

Source: TikTok

The highly educated woman painted a vivid picture of how her life turned out after studying hard. The insight she shared struck a chord as she went into detail about her earnings.

In a post on TikTok by @chrisbpo, an industrial engineer academic spoke to a content creator who asked for her salary after earning her degree. The Stellenbosch University graduate revealed that she reached PhD level after studying for 9 years. The academic in industrial engineering revealed that she earns R30,000. She shared that debt is not a factor for her because she got bursaries to study engineering at the University of Stellenbosch. Watch the video of the woman sharing her salary below:

South Africa amazed by Engineering graduate student's salary

Online users commented on the video by @chrisbpo and were stunned by the woman's supposed salary after getting a degree in the science field. People were in disbelief of her monthly earnings:

People discussed the value of getting a degree after a PhD holder revealed her salary.

Source: UGC

Others felt that the PhD holder was still guaranteed a comfortable life with her salary. Read TikTok viewers' comments below:

bedrocksimp shared their opinion on pursuing a PhD:

"This is why you stop at masters😭 PhD in most cases means your overqualified for the job so they won't hire you coz there's someone less qualified who will work for cheaper😭 PhD is usually to become a lecturer😭"

user81231610861104 could relate to the PhD holder's salary:

"I have a Dr.Phil too, and that was my salary when I retired after 42 years. "

anke engel remarked:

"At least she worked hard to earn something and is not bragging because there are definitely people earning less."

Juwairyyahh said:

"My husband gets paid that without uni at R25k, so I mean... Why even bother at this point?"

Private School Piano🎹🎷 remarked:

"But her children will never sleep hungry that R30k can put bread on the table."

simplewan23 said:

"Uni is a business, and they love taking your money if you haven't noticed."

LL said:

"This is discouraging."

simyproperties.rawson.mid remarked:

"That's just absolutely crazy 😲"

Source: Briefly News