A woman posted a TikTok video showing the amount of cash she had after saving money for a year

The woman shared the clip of herself opening her piggy bank after saving for several months

Many people were eager to see their progress she made by putting extra money aside every month throughout the year

A lady posted a TikTok video of her financial progress on 17 December 2025. The woman shared the clip of herself showing how much money she's saved through 2025.

Online users were inspired after she showed all of her savings. The TikTok video that the woman shared received thousands of likes from online users who were inspired.

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people the power of saving by opening her piggy bank. The lady reviewed that she saved R30,540 in the container that she did not open for a year. She revealed that she is self-employed with her clothes-making business. To save more than R30 000, she put aside whatever amount she could throughout the year.

South Africa impressed by a woman's savings

Many people thought that the woman @fufu_design was admirable for being able to save so much money. Online users were in awe as she opened her savings container. Watch the video of the woman below:

Omolemo. said:

"Nna, I am saving from January to December, and I am continuing to save. I put it back."

user337130939081 wondered:

"How do you not get tempted to open it halfway through the year😏"

fufu design 👗✂️🪡🧶🧵 the creator replied:

"Coz I never short with any money."

Mabatho wondered:

"How much did you save monthly to obtain R30540?"

fufu design 👗✂️🪡🧶🧵shared:

"I don't have a specific amount any hard cash. I put it there."

Mpho-entle shared her money-saving achievements:

"I saved R10k monthly, except for Jan, I saved R5k Tymebank Goal save. Jan to Oct, I saved R95,000 and bought my son a car on his birthday🥰."

Phutiey🥰 shared her progress with savings:

"Just started with 2k😭💃"

fifi 🥰🥰🥰 was gushing:

"R50k am aiming for 100k next year with God's grace."

Bridget asked for some money-saving tip:

"I want to save by December, it must be R30k how do I do it?"

fufu design 👗✂️🪡🧶🧵 advised the online user:

"Any cash you get, you put it there."

Gattuso applauded the woman for saving:

"Great stuff, you are an inspiration, lapho no bank charges."

francy shared her savings plans:

"R15k this side This year I’m aiming R30-40k."

