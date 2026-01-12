Marius Van Der Merwe posted an emotional throwback wedding video of her late husband

The tribute shows precious moments from their special day, with the wife expressing how difficult life has been

South Africans flooded the comments with messages of support, calling the fallen officer a hero who fought for justice

Marius Van Der Merwe and his wife taking selfies. Images: @_lea_gray_ollie

Source: TikTok

Marius Van Der Merwe from Brakpan shared a touching throwback video from her wedding day, remembering her husband, who was tragically killed outside their family home in December 2025. The emotional tribute was posted on 9 January 2026, pulling at the heartstrings of thousands of South Africans who continue to call for justice. The video shows special moments from their wedding celebration, with the caption reading:

"We ain't angry at you love, you're the greatest thing we've lost 😭💔😭 Ek mis jou, how do I live without you babe 😭💔."

The clip begins with a screen recording showing the man recording himself in a car, though his words can't be heard over the music playing. The video then moves to beautiful scenes from their wedding day, showing the couple celebrating outside with friends and family.

Later clips show the groom chatting with friends in the evening, followed by a touching dance between the newlyweds. The post is one of many tributes the young wife has shared on her TikTok page since losing her husband, showing that the pain of his absence is still very much present in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Who is Marius van der Merwe?

The 41-year-old man was a security company owner and former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer who became known as 'Witness D' at an important inquiry. He had given evidence that pointed to serious wrongdoing in a 2022 case involving the death of a robbery suspect in Brakpan.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA honours fallen hero's memory

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @_lea_gray_ollie's clip, stating:

@cristina_cardoso said:

"Hugs to you all... I honour his sacrifice and mourn your loss..."

@nomzilankatha added:

"Please keep his memory alive until they answer 🙏🥺"

@lizelle_zellie99 gushed:

"He died a hero🫡🙏🏼"

@ao commented:

"Such respect for him! God stands for the truth, we know he's embraced by Him ❤️😪"

@neomathope stated:

"Strength to you and your babies and may you find comfort in the knowledge that he's free from the evil of this world 💞🫂 He was a remarkable man - a true patriot."

@karabo_m wrote:

"May his soul not rest in peace, but fight for his wife, children and his loved ones 😭💔💔As South African we are very proud of you. Fly high. Please keep fighting for your country ❤❤."

@cindyvzyl1 added:

"So very sorry that you lost your soul mate and your children's hero. God doesn't sleep."

Marius Van Der Merwe and his wife during their wedding. Images: @_lea_gray_ollie

Source: TikTok

More about police and justice in SA

Source: Briefly News