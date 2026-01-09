PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man on TikTok shared a video of himself on farm duty, and it entertained many people

The Xhosa TikTok creator's vlog about how he spends his time in the rural areas herding cattle went viral

Online users were stunned by the display that the man put on as he made his way into a field to do some work

A man on TikTok showed people a snippet of his duties herding cattle. The man was using an unexpected mode of transport and sharing his plan for the day.

A man shared a TikTok video of his day herding cattle on horseback. Image: @litha_sawula_.

The man who was doing farm work received thousands of likes from fascinated online users. People commented on the video, and they were raving about the Xhosa gent.

In a TikTok video, @litha_sawula_showed people that he was on a horse and heading out to herd cattle. The man easily navigated difficult terrain while recording himself on horseback. He steered the horse, giving instructions as they navigated a rocky pathway. Watch the video of the man on a horse below:

South Africa impressed by man

Online users raved about the horse rider @litha_sawula_, who managed to record a video and ride. His announcement that he is Xhosa was inspiring. Many people from townships commented that seeing someone relatable on horseback was amazing.

The gent flexed that he is proudly Xhosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Online users appreciated the man's vlog about being a cattle herder. Read people's comments below:

Ncw_e said:

"Keep on pushing this content loves you."

Luna wrote:

"You are so cool 😮😧as a Xhosa from the township this is so cool."

MsO2346 commented:

"As for “most you guys pay for this experience” 🤣🤣so true."

Food & Lifestyle_by_bongi! said:

"The Woolworths English though! 😂👌"

It’s_MaNdala_to_you🫰🏽 related to his vlog:

"You are not weird at all, most of the times when I wash dishes, I always wonder what conversations/ arguments they are having…. More especially when I wash an item that I placed last on the counter before the one I placed first.🥴andiyaz noba ndenza iSense nah 🫣😂😂so I always imagine them arguing😂"

Charmaine🇿🇦 said:

"The horse is probably wondering “ o buwa le mang Mara o this whole time “😅🌸"

Fezi said:

"I watched the whole thing. Thank you ❤️now I miss home."

Ntsigo Badu said:

"I miss Afrika bro 😭😭😭"

Bongz joked about his shoe choice:

"Crocs are on sport mode🔥😭"

stitchmaan said:

"My first time seeing iCombination yesilungu nehashi."

Makhaveni gushed:

"This is the side of tiktok I want to see 👀 shout out 🙌🏽"

J.MOT joked:

"So it was a lie, " we can take a horse to a river and force it to drink " 🤔"

ZuluChinese said:

"As a township boy, this looks so cool. Pure vibes."

Zenande M. was amused:

The code switching is killing me 😭. With kisses in between too? 😭🤚🏽."

