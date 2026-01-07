South African Woman Takes on isiXhosa: TikTok Video of Language Journey Impresses Mzansi
- A South African woman showed people that she was learning an African language as a non-native speaker
- The lady let people know that she was making progress learning one of the biggest languages in South Africa
- People shared their thoughts on the white South African who was making the effort to learn one of the official languages
A woman posted a TikTok video about her eagerness to learn a South African language. The white South African who does not know any of the African languages showed people she's trying to change.
The video of the young woman telling people about her isiXhosa learning journey received thousands of likes. Many commented on how happy they were to see a non-native speaker of isiXhosa.
In a video on TikTok by @spicedpumpkinlatte1 posted that he was learning to speak isiXhosa. The lady introduced herself successfully in the language, but when she tried to pronounce the clicks but she gave up. The woman shared the resources she's been using to learn isiXhosa. The lady was learning the second most spoken African language in Mzansi, according to South Africa Info. It is characterised by clicks and can be a tonal language in some contexts.
South Africa helps white woman learn isiXhosa
Many people thought that the woman @spicedpumpkinlatte1 was impressive for doing her best to learn a different language. Online users said they would love to see other non-native speakers pick up an African language. Watch the video of the woman below:
Mela_MaNdaba❤ applauded:
"I'm so proud of you, you're doing very well!❤"
MaXhamela❤️ gushed:
"You are doing well Ayanda👌"
Umcimbi content creation wrote:
"You are good nje."
Elihle_H said:
"Yes mama, you’re doing so well! 😂🫰"
Lollipop 🍭
"Not bad shem and the role play was entertaining and also I used to tell my friends once you learn the clicks it's so much easier to pronounce other words. Watching others say the clicks can help you learn it."
zainab_dabs laughed:
"Omg this is so funny 🤣🤭. You're actually doing really great btw ❤️focus on the clicks uzoba right."
sweetheart wrote:
'This is cute 🥺♥️I'll follow to see your progress."
st1cky.f1ng3rs gushed over the lady:
"You are doing so well😝🩷"
YSLBABI exclaimed:
"Well done Aya 😂❤️"
azee green helped the lady learning isiXhosa:
"Say 'molweni nonke' ❤️. You’re doing amazing!"
Sthembile MaMthethwa Mhlongo wrote:
"I'm so happy for you both. I know him; he was one of my learners. One of the brightest learners. I saw your wedding pictures on Facebook."
Source: Briefly News
