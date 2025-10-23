A man shared a TikTok post where he went into detail about his decision to go back to university despite his age

The TikTok creator in his 30s told people that he wanted to start anew, and he took it all the way back to Varsity to start the new journey

Many people were inspired by the man's experience of becoming a university student once again

On TikTok shared his reflection after going back to school in his 30s. The man shared his experience over the years after making the big decision in 2022.



A man shared his success after going back to university at 30 yeards old. Image: @mogwanyeng

Source: TikTok

The man inspired many other people after sharing his story about changing careers after getting older. Online users were floored by how the man's story came full circle after following his dream.

A young man, @mogwanyeng posted a TikTok post showing the three years it took him to get the degree he wanted. The man went back to university in 2022 when he was 34 years old. He admitted that adjusting to being in university at an older age was challenging, but he kept himself open. He remembered taking his studies very seriously, and he practically lived in the library. Three years later, he graduated with 20 distinctions and a 90% average final mark. He landed a job with Prime Media as a digital and social media graduate. The man thanked his loved ones for supporting him throughout his journey at varsity, and he revealed that he is completing his Master's in digital marketing.

South Africans shared their own experiences going to university at an older age. Image: FG Trade Latin

Source: Getty Images

South Africa inspired by young man

Many people thought that the man who shared his graduation story after turning 30 was touching. Others also shared their own experiences with going back to university at an older age. See snapshots of the man's return to university:

ThatGalcalledAmoh said:

"I went back at 38🫂🫂graduated at 42🎓🎓"

simply.sharz commented:

"Five years ago, I went back to studying full-time, also at 34 and today, as I’m typing this, I’m a qualified dentist, it’s never too late for anything!!! Go fetch your life!!!👏🏽"

Mtshazo said:

"I'm inspired 👏💐 Will be 32 next year and already have plans to fix Matric, for me to get admission to varsity!"

Andisa Batyi wrote:

"I resigned earlier this year to finish off my degree. I'm the oldest in class, older than the lecturers even😂. I generally struggle with making friends, and I'm doing a few final year modules, so there aren't a lot of people doing the modules to make friends. I really need this degree 🥺"

princesayio shared her experience:

"I rewrote my O level at 32, joined varsity at 33, graduated at 37, took a break for a year because of illness, next year gonna do masters at 39, never give up."

Samkelo_Jonga was delighted:

"And here I am thinking I'm extremely late, I'll be doing my first year at 26 years 😭😞💔"

nothando added:

"I graduated with an LLB at 54. Now at 59, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health. It's never too late."

Nelo122693 added:

"I'm 42, I'm about to finish my degree in electrical engineering. Keep on pushing."

