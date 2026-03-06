A young woman captured footage of a cash-in-transit heist unfolding in Braamfischerville

The South African Police Service launched a manhunt after suspects used three getaway vehicles to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash

South Africans watching the video were furious, especially at those in the comments who found the incident funny rather than alarming

A young woman was recording on the streets of Braamfischerville on 4 March 2026 when what looked like a normal car accident quickly turned into something far more serious. Her footage captured a heist on a cash-in-transit van. Within moments, suspects rushed the vehicle, looted the cash inside and fled the scene in three separate getaway vehicles. Shortly after, multiple South African Police Service vans arrived in the area as onlookers watched in shock.

According to initial reports, there was money was stolen during the heist, but the amount was not shared. At the time of reporting, it was not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured or whether any arrests had been made. Investigations were ongoing, and police urged residents in the area to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

What made the video stand out was how quickly it all happened. The woman recording seemed to sense something was off from the start and kept her camera rolling throughout.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA unhappy with the Braamfischerville heist

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the heist, sharing how disappointed they were. They went on to discuss how wrong they felt about how those commenting, as well as the onlookers, responded to the incident TikToker @tyson1003 shared:

@SteadyPips said:

"A family has lost a father, a provider, and a protector. All because some people choose crime instead of honest work."

@SAPS responded:

"We will investigate."

@mmanape__ admitted:

"Eyo, thank God it's just a heist bandla, I thought the war had reached us."

@K🧸 said:

"Escape the township at any given chance. 😭 Why is crime being glorified?"

@Nushi⁷🇿🇦🌼🌈 expressed:

"I can't wait to leave this country. Celebrating crime is absolute madness."

@Dieketseng Nong hoped:

"I hope the guards are safe 😭🙏"

@Dorah said:

"Kasi mentality? Sies!"

@Bellas warned:

"Mara, South Africa is not safe. Where do these people get explosives from? What if they decide to use them on civilians? We should be worried as citizens."

@Boohle_mm asked:

"Why are people happy about this?"

@user1009t added:

"If you ever get the chance to live overseas, please do. This country of ours is just lost 🤦🏾‍♂️"

More crime leaving SA shocked and angry

