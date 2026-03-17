Media personality Unathi Nkayi dragged radio personalities Sizwe Dhlomo and Somizi Mhlongo on social media this week

Nkayi, Dhlomo, and Mhlongo trended on social media over the weekend, when they attended DJ Black Coffee's 50th birthday party

South Africans on social media slammed Nkayi for bringing up the past, while her friends comforted her

Unathi Nkayi comments on partying with Sizwe and Somizi at DJ Black Coffee's birthday

Source: Twitter

Radio personality Unathi Nkayi surprised her followers this week when she revealed that she enjoyed DJ Black Coffee's birthday despite Sizwe Dhlomo and Somizi Mhlongo giving her cold stares.

Nkayi, who previously revealed Mhlongo's conviction on Podcast and Chill, attended the DJ's 50th birthday party over the weekend.

The former Metro FM radio personality also made headlines when her beef with Dhlomo was reignited after threatening to sue Kaya FM.

The radio personality revealed on her Instagram account on Monday, 16 March 2026, that Dhlomo and Mhlongo gave her dirty looks at the DJ's party.

Nkayi said on social media: "I had a great time while both the men who tried to destroy me were dressed in white and were giving me dirty looks behind my back, whilst friends watched. They will be strong."

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a screenshot on his X account on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, of Nkayi's comments about Dhlomo and Mhlongo.

Social media users react to Unathi's comments

@leroykubeka reacted:

"I feel like she's just seeking some attention, lapho. No one really cares, and she is busy beefing with people who don't care about her existence. Moghel needs to heal and move on with her boring life."

@tsheole15 said:

"How can she have beef with someone who owns mountains, rivers, and rain? She will not win."

@_tomi24 wrote:

"The friends missed the opportunity of capturing the look they gave her? So that we can also hate them on her behalf."

@SaniExplore replied:

"I really like her. But she is too old for this type of comment."

Social media user @mlimo02 also shared a screenshot on his X account of Nkayi revealing that she doesn't want anything to do with Mhlongo.

@Matte_BLAQe responded::

"Now it makes sense why Dhlomo was so uncomfortable and busy looking around, not to be knocked out by izinkabi."

@AugustBTC reacted:

"Unathi is still talking about people trying to destroy her? Sizwe didn't have to destroy anything; he just pressed record. Some people really have a hard time accepting the truth, even years later."

@D_Molatoli said:

"How do you give someone dirty looks behind their back, though? I love Unathi, but this thing of her starting the beef when we had moved on is tiring, man."

Unathi Nkayi comments on partying with Sizwe and Somizi at DJ Black Coffee's birthday

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo opens up about beef with Unathi Nkayi on L-Tido’s Podcast

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that media personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke about the Unathi situation that nearly jeopardised his illustrious career.

The KAYA FM radio host mentioned that while he has moved on from his negative feelings towards her, he still cannot bring himself to forgive her, viewing her actions as a personal attack.

In 2021, seasoned radio personality Unathi Nkayi accused Sizwe of verbal abuse and being unprofessional, which affected her show.

Source: Briefly News