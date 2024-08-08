Former Idols South Africa judge Unathi Nkayi was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill

The former Kaya FM presenter said her work relationship with then-Idols guest judge Somizi was constrained

Nkayi stood firmly about not defending sexual offenders, highlighting her response to R Kelly's conviction

Unathi Nkayi was unforgiving when she piled on the dirt on her former 'Idols SA' co-judge, Somizi. Images: @somizi and @unathi.co

Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi did not hold back when she appeared on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill.

Nkayi, who recently stirred the drama pot when she vowed to sue her former employer, Kaya FM, over the 2021 drama with former radio co-host Sizwe Dhlomo, dropped a bombshell speaking with Sol Pheduka and MacG.

Unathi Nkayi digs up Somizi's conviction

Entertainment and news blogging page @MDNnewss shared a video of Nkayi's interview. To say it was explosive is an understatement.

The caption read:

"Unathi says that Somizi [Mhlongo] is a convicted sexual offender (shocked emojis)."

As is usually the case on the podcast, the interview interrogated various aspects of her life, including family and career.

Notably, she spoke candidly about working alongside Somizi, describing the situation at the time as constrained despite the two never forming a friendship.

"I knew [Somizi] wouldn't want to work with me after the stance I took ... I don't defend sexual offenders ... he was convicted. Guys, it's there. Do your Google, my love. He was convicted. It's in the court doc ... it's everywhere. You can Google it.

"He was convicted, and that's why Idols took him off. While he was off, R Kelly was convicted, and I happened to post that I was happy about R Kelly being convicted. And they were like, 'Yeah, what about your friend?'

"And, I was like, he's not my friend; he's Thomas' friend. So, I don't have to defend anything. They didn't want to make a permanent hire and wanted the conviction news to die down."

The Randburg Magistrate's Court, in May 2008, found a then-35-year-old Mhlongo guilty of indecent assault after fondling a 28-year-old man's private part.

Mzansi explodes with chatter

Nkayi's interview caused alarm for some, with other netizens reacting indifferently, calling the news of Somizi's past legal drama a known fact.

Briefly News look at some of the reactions.

@ShiloteW wrote:

"I think everyone knew that."

@therealxolo said:

"Ungabona be busy kuma Idols uthi abangani. Kanti they don't like each other baya pretendana."

@__ThapeloM reacted:

"South African media won't let us rest. Scandal after scandal. Well, Unathi [has] been through a lot, yhoo."

