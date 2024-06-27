The Podcast and Chill stars Mac G and Sol Phenduka are living it up in Hollywood, America

The Podcast and Chill Twitter (X) page posted a video of the two podcasters enjoying themselves, taking videos of the stars on the ground

Fans and followers of the Podcast flooded the comment section with their reactions

Mac G and Sol lived it up in Hollywood. Image: @solpheduka, @realmacgunleashed

Source: Instagram

South African podcasters Mac G and Sol Phenduka are enjoying their free time overseas together.

Sol and Mac G live it up in Hollywood

The Kings of podcasts, Mac G and Sol Phenduka, have made headlines once again after they grilled the popular DJ Oscar Mbo about allegedly wearing fake designer clothes during their podcast interview.

Recently, the two stars who bagged a new show on SABC 2 titled Raid The Cage are enjoying themselves in Hollywood, USA. A video of them taking content of the star on the ground with names of stars on their Podcast and Chill Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"uMac no Sol bazoboshwa. But the question stands; Star Bani? I guess only @MacGUnleashed can confirm that answer."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mac G and Sol's video

Many fans and followers of the stars reacted to Mac G and Sol being in Hollywood. See some of the comments below:

@tshepojohn994 wrote:

"Sol needs to go to Sway, haikhona."

@JabuSibanyoni2 said:

"Sol is always ahead and very creative."

@Laklens commented:

"Oh but I love these two! Sol and Mac are a mad bunch, as for "star bani lesi". God bless them."

@Am_Blujay_ commented:

"The boys are winning this Year, proud of them."

@MjikaJoe responded:

"At this moment, I knew it's nice being a South African."

@Estnefo_M replied:

"Man, It's really a flex to be South African eyy."

Podcast and Chill hosts land on Cyan Boujee's wrong side

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee fired shots at Sol Phenduka and MacG after they called her names.

The DJ was not impressed by the name-calling, so she called Sol Phenduka a blue blobfish and trolled MacG's wife.

