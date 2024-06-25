South African celebrity Connie Ferguson and her family were seen having a great time dancing together

The video of the former Generations actress dancing with her girls was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to Connie having a great time with her family

Connie Ferguson danced with her daughters. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

South African actress Connie Ferguson always shares her heartfelt moments with her family on social media.

Connie Ferguson dances with her daughters

Former Generations star Connie Ferguson has once again made headlines on social media after her recent gym video trended and caused a stir.

Recently, the actress became a hot topic after she shared a video of herself, with Lesedi and a girl who is unknown, dancing together at home and having fun on her Instagram page, and she captioned the clip:

"When you’re grown, the aim is never to sweat you get? @don_qzhay for a first lesson I don’t think we did too badly! @sediimatsunyane Thank you for the tutorial BabyGhel! Always choose JOY! Happy #chooseday beautiful people!"

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the video on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Connie Ferguson dancing with her family..."

See the post below:

Fans react to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video online:

@The_A_Wagon commented:

"This is one happy family."

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"This is what we call blessings."

@djstago responded:

"South Africans are always dancing."

@TwaRSA26 replied:

"One of them needs to go to the gym."

@ZYantolo7 mentioned:

"She's such a cool mom, you can just tell."

bridgetmasinga said:

"Me looking for Ali to shut all this down."

