South African legendary actress Connie Ferguson caused a stir on social media recently

A video of the star at the gym during intensive training went viral after the news and gossip page MDNews posted it

Many netizens had mixed reactions towards the clip, and others complimented her fitness

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Connie Ferguson’s gym sessions became a topic on social media. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Kings Of Joburg star Connie Ferguson became a hot topic once again among netizens.

Video of Connie Ferguson at the gym trends on X

Actress Connie Ferguson has always been at her A game when it comes to fitness, and she has never disappointed with sharing her training sessions at the gym.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the actress during one of her intensive gym training sessions, leaving many netizens with a lot to say about the star on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

“Connie Ferguson at the gym.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Connie’s video

Shortly after the video went viral, many social media users shared their options regarding it. See some of the online reactions below:

@Nkulunkulukazi complimented:

"She's so gorgeous."

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"I like what she does. She has a die hard attitude."

@mnm_meya questioned:

"Why does she leave the kids behind?"

@Khumo0424 said:

"Most people who've been divorced or lost their partners find something to use to distress or hide pain, others is church others become drunkards, others baya feba, I think she's hiding her pain ka gym, she should slow down, she's overdoing it."

@ChrisExcel102 responded:

"She must take her kids too."

@Dailybreezeza replied:

"She looks good.. I want her to be my trainer at gym."

@lilithra_ii said:

"Fitness on another level."

Connie Ferguson warms hearts with her message to Natasha Joubert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson gushed over the new Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert. She shared images of her outing with her friend, who looked as stunning as she did.

Connie Ferguson's figure was shone in a black maxi dress as she joined other celebrities to celebrate the crowning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News