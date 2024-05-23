Actress Connie Ferguson hailed her father as her real-life superhero in the heartfelt message she penned for him

Fish Masilo celebrated his 88th birthday on 22 May, and to celebrate this milestone, Connie dedicated an Instagram post to him

The star shared a cute picture of them and stated that she is very lucky and blessed that he is still in her life

Kings Of Joburg star Connie Ferguson praised her father, Fish Masilo, as he turned 88.

Connie Ferguson's father, Fish Masilo, celebrated turning 88 years old. Image: @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

Actress Connie celebrates Papzo's milestone

Television icon Connie Ferguson wished her father a happy birthday by dedicating a heart-rending message to him.

Fish Masilo turned 88 years old on 22 May, and to celebrate this milestone, Connie said Masilo is her real-life superhero. In the Instagram post, the media personality posted a cute photo of them and mentioned how lucky and blessed she is that he is still in her life.

"To THE CORE, my sterring for life, my twin, my Pops, I love you so so much! And I’m so lucky and blessed to still have you!

"Thank you for speaking life into me every time we talk, for always encouraging me and making me believe there’s absolutely nothing I can’t do! O letsopa le sele Papzo, one of one. I thank and bless God for you every day. Happy 88th birthday to my real-life HERO! God is good!"

Mzansi wishes Masilo a happy birthday

Netizens lauded Masilo for his wonderful work with Connie, and they gushed over her loving post.

Connie throws ninja themed birthday party for her father

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson surprised her father, Fish Masilo, with a 'Ninja Warrior' birthday party.

The then 86-year-old loves karate, and in the video Connie shared online, she looked extremely happy.

Source: Briefly News