The eThekwini Municipality concluded its public consultations on the R2.8 million logo rebranding project

The consultation process, which ran from January to February 2026, sought community input

To limit costs, implementation will be phased in over five years, with existing uniforms, signage, and stationery

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The eThekwini Municipality conluded public consultations on its proposed R2.8 million logo rebranding project. Image: EThekwini Municipality/X

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has wrapped up public consultations on its proposed R2.8 million logo rebranding project, following weeks of engagement across multiple platforms.

New visual identity for the municipality

According to IOL, the consultation process, which ran from 5 January to 19 February 2026, sought community input on a new visual identity for the municipality. Residents were invited to participate through local radio stations, Sizakala centres, social media platforms, newspapers and the municipal website. Municipal officials said the campaign was aimed at both informing stakeholders and encouraging active public participation, describing the approach as central to building trust and transparency around the rebranding initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Samier Singh, the DA's eThekwini whip for the governance and human resources committee, raised concerns during a council meeting on Thursday, 26 February 2026, about the municipality's spending priorities. Singh argued that even if the project falls within the existing communications budget, every rand must be weighed against urgent service delivery backlogs. He said residents are more concerned about clean water, functional sanitation and safe roads than a new logo, adding that the DA would continue its oversight to ensure transparency and compliance throughout the process.

The DA added that a logo change would not address potholes, sewage leaks or unemployment, and stressed the importance of accountability and sound financial management. Image: EThekwini/X

Source: Facebook

The project's phases and deliverables

He further maintained that genuine public buy-in should extend beyond promotional campaigns and that residents must be convinced the rebranding reflects their needs rather than political messaging. Singh added that a logo change would not address potholes, sewage leaks or unemployment, and stressed the importance of accountability and sound financial management. Municipal director of marketing and communications Mandla Nsele outlined the project's phases and deliverables. He said the first phase, conducted between July and November 2025, involved staff engagement roadshows focused on strengthening organisational culture and promoting a customer-centric service ethos.

The second phase will introduce the new logo. Nsele said the municipality deliberately created opportunities for public participation, including inviting local designers and creatives to submit logo concepts that represent a united, diverse and dynamic city. He said the project includes the development of a professionally designed logo reflecting the municipality's identity, values and vision, along with a comprehensive corporate branding manual.

To limit costs, implementation will be phased in over five years, with existing uniforms, signage, and stationery to be used until the end of their normal lifecycle. Nsele emphasised that no new funding had been allocated for the programme, that most work was being done in-house, and that only 23% of the project had been outsourced through a competitive bidding process in line with procurement regulations.

Mandela and Tambo R22 million statues stir service delivery anger in Durban

Briefly News also reported that two plastic-wrapped statues of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo have sparked public backlash, with Durban residents accusing the city of prioritising vanity projects over basic service delivery.

The R22 million sculptures, installed months ago but still covered, have drawn widespread ridicule as infrastructure failures continue across the metro.

Source: Briefly News