Two plastic-wrapped statues of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo have sparked public backlash, with Durban residents accusing the city of prioritising vanity projects over basic service delivery

The R22 million sculptures, installed months ago but still covered, have drawn widespread ridicule as infrastructure failures continue across the metro

Opposition parties and ratepayer groups say the statues symbolise misplaced spending amid sewage spills, potholes and failing public services

eThekwini municipality procured statues of Mandela and Tambo worth R22 million.

DURBAN- Two towering bronze statues of struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo erected along Durban’s beachfront have become an unexpected flashpoint for public anger, with residents questioning the city’s priorities amid ongoing service delivery failures.

According to reports by Daily Maverick, the nine-metre-high sculptures, commissioned at a reported cost of R22 million and created by artist Lungelo Gumede, were installed in August 2025 but remain wrapped in protective plastic months later.

Instead of drawing admiration, the covered statues have fuelled ridicule on social media, with critics describing them as symbols of misplaced spending in a city grappling with sewage spills, potholes and broken infrastructure.

Plastic-Wrapped icons spark outrage on Durban’s Golden Mile

Opposition to the R22 million statues

Asad Gaffar of the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement said the statues add little value while residents continue to endure failing wastewater plants, unreliable street lighting and crumbling roads.

“These are not the priorities people are crying out for,” he said.

Opposition parties have also seized on the controversy. Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen stated in November 2025, calling for an investigation into the decision to spend R22 million on the statues.

“While the DA recognises the importance of honouring and remembering this country’s history, city management has an obligation to prioritise service delivery over vanity projects,” Hoosen said.

He added that the expenditure was another example of wasteful spending under the current municipal administration.

Other beachfront developments

The statues are not the only projects planned for Durban’s beachfront. eThekwini has also announced a proposed R1 billion amusement park development aimed at revitalising the promenade and boosting tourism, job creation and urban renewal.The new amusement park is set to replace the ageing beachfront attraction that closed on 1 May 2023 after more than 75 years in operation. According to the municipality, the procurement process began in December 2023 and closed in March 2024, with Mayor Cyril Xaba confirming that more than R9 million has already been spent on feasibility studies, technical assessments, financial modelling and legal work.

The statues are places at the Durban beachfront.

