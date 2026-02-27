The African National Congress campaign for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to become the party’s president has been amplified

A website was launched under his panner and it fueled speculation of Motsepe’s alleged political ambitions

This is despite Motsepe’s previous insistence that he is not campaigning to be the president of the ANC

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

A new website has boosted the campaign to make Patrice Motsepe the ANC's president. Images: Visionhaus/Getty Images and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

GAUTENG — The recent unannounced launch of a website dedicated to a campaign to propel billionaire Patrice Motsepe into the African National Congress (ANC) presidency has fueled speculation that he wants to replace his brother-in-law, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to TimesLIVE, the website was launched in the final week of February 2026. A closer look at the website reveals that it carries the “PM27 Siyavumelana” slogan that is associated with the campaign, which Motsepe has not confirmed to be associated with him.

What does the website say about the campaign?

The website states that the campaign champions the billionaire as the most credible, unifying, and visionary leader to guide the party and country into a new era defined by integrity, growth, and unity. It has a form section where one may register and select which cause to donate money to. The causes listed are education, environment, health, development, and disaster: the option to donate a certain amount is designated as “coming soon.”

The site points out that it is targeting corruption, unemployment, economic exclusion, and social division, and cohesion. It then invites prospective donors and members to join the movement and sign a pledge, which commits them to championing integrity, promoting unity, supporting renewal, and encouraging respectful dialogue.

How much money has been raised?

So far, R33,985 has been raised for a Back 2 School Campaign; R11,985 has been raised for a “January 8th Statement” fund; and R43,985 has been raised for a 2025 Senior Certificate Results. When combined, the figures reveal that a total of R89,955 has been raised; however, neither the party’s leadership nor Motsepe has released a statement confirming the campaign.

The PM27 Siyavumelana campaign received a boost. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What has Motsepe said about campaigning?

Motsepe addressed rumours of his campaign after the Maandagshoek ANC branch in Limpopo nominated him in Burgersfort, Limpopo, for the top position. He addressed attendees of the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner on 17 October and dismissed claims that he had political ambitions to be the ANC’s president. Motsepe remarked that although he considered himself loyal to the party, he had no interest in a political career.

