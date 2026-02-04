A taxi driver is now facing a murder charge after running over a runner during the Soweto Marathon , one of South Africa’s largest and most popular races

A taxi driver involved in a fatal accident during the Soweto Marathon now faces a murder charge after striking runner Dezireè du Plessis, a 45-year-old mother of two from Pretoria.

Soweto Marathon runner died in December 2025 at Chris Hani Baragwanath after succumbing to injuries she incurred after being hit by a taxi. Image: Soweto Marathon

Source: Facebook

The tragic incident, which occurred on 29 November 2025, has sparked nationwide attention and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of race-day safety measures.

Runner dies following Soweto Marathon accident

Du Plessis was participating in the 30th edition of the Soweto Marathon when she was hit by a taxi vehicle. The accident caused a severe intracranial haemorrhage, and she underwent emergency surgery. Despite medical efforts, Du Plessis later passed away. Her sister, Marijke Miller, confirmed her death on social media:

“Dezzi breathed her last breath this morning and completed her race. She fought to the end but went soft and peaceful,” Miller wrote on Facebook.

According to the Citizen, AfriForum’s Private Prosecutions Unit disclosed that the family had been informed by a senior prosecutor that the state is considering upgrading the charge against the taxi driver from culpable homicide to murder.

Murder charge sought amid alleged reckless driving

Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecutions Unit, argued in a letter to the Orlando Magistrate’s Court that the driver, Thabang Ndlovu, should face a murder charge. According to News24, he ignored both verbal and physical warnings from traffic officials and entered a restricted marathon area. Several runners were forced to move out of the way before Du Plessis was struck.

“Based on available information, it is reasonable to infer that the accused foresaw the possibility of hitting a runner and acted deliberately,” Nel stated.

Deziree's death was announced by her sister on social media. Image: Deziree Du Plessis

Source: Facebook

The unit’s spokesperson, Barry Bateman, noted that Du Plessis came from a police family, with both parents serving in the South African Police Service. Bateman emphasised the importance of justice for the mother and sister, adding that AfriForum is fully supporting the police and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in handling the case.

The driver, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was initially arrested for reckless and negligent driving. Although granted bail, he remains in custody while the matter is further investigated. The next court appearance is scheduled for 27 February 2026.

Nearly 13,000 runners participated in the marathon, which featured 42km, 21km, and 10km races. The tragedy has raised concerns about marathon route safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations during large public events.

