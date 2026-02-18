A budget-savvy South African woman posted an exciting Instagram Reel from the CottonOn store in Durban, plugging people on a mid-February sale

The video promoted the ongoing deals, including underwear starting as low as R10 and Typo diaries also on special, urging viewers to hurry to the store

Mzansi shoppers reacted with enthusiasm in the comments, expressing excitement over the affordability and thanking her for the heads-up, with many planning to visit the store

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman has plugged Mzansi with a massive sale at a CottonOn store in Durban. Image: @poorer_the_explorer

Source: Instagram

A budget-conscious explorer from Mzansi has taken to Instagram to promote an exciting mid-February sale at the Cotton On store located in Springfield, Durban.

The woman posted a video showing her moving about in the store as she took videos of the sale. The video was posted on the 18th of February on her TikTok account, @poorer_the_explorer.

The sale features remarkable deals, including underwear priced as low as R10 and Typo diaries at discounted rates.

She captioned her post, writing, in part:

"@cottonon_africa Springfield mid-Feb SALE is on with stuff from R10 (In the underwear section)! Make a run for those quality winter long sleeve shirts for only R100! And Typo diaries 💕📖✏️."

Watch her trending video below:

Social media community responds to the sale

Comments from followers revealed an interest in visiting the Springfield location, with many thanking the explorer for the heads-up.

Shoppers have expressed a collective eagerness to take advantage of the bargains before the sale ends.

One user, @kelly.lazarus.71, commented:

"I'm so obsessed right now! 👏 I need to go! ❤️ Thank you for letting us know ❤️🙌."

Another user, @barbie_buthelezi, also thanked the content creator for the plug, adding:

"Thank you for the plug. These look gorgeous 🔥."

User, @Sherryl, added adoring emojis, letting them do the talking.

Another user, @sloveni.girl, said:

"We owe you so much for this plug. Sister to sister, thank you!"

What is the CottonOn store

According to an article by Biz Community, CottonOn is an Autralian based retailer that has expanded its footprint even to South Africa.

The report indicates that the store first opened in Durban in 2014, making it now a decade old since operating in the city.

Why is the store having a sale?

Most of the clothing items shown in the video are summer clothes, which gives a natural reason why the sale is taking place.

The store is potentially hitting two birds with one stone in that they could be clearing up the shelves to accommodate season-appropriate apparel, particularly winter clothing, and they could also be marketing their presence.

More Briefly News stories about stores having sales

A South African woman showcased massive post-Christmas sales at Woolworths, highlighting deep discounts on festive items. Shoppers praised her smart move to wait and score premium goodies for less after Christmas.

A woman in Johannesburg told other people about a new shop that she felt was worth it, due to the sale that was going on there at the time.

A woman’s casual TikTok plug sparked a shopping frenzy when viewers realised classy gift items were selling at 75% off through a buy-two deal.

Source: Briefly News