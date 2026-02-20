“I Would Have Spent Way More”: Kayla Kim Kay Buys Smeg Clearance Sale Items

Influencer Kayla Kim Kay shared that she went to a Smeg outlet store to shop its clearance sale

The sale featured significant discounts, including a fridge reduced to R26 999 from R44 999

Local community members expressed excitement and shared their purchases on social media

Kayla Kim Kay partook in a one-day Smeg clearance sale. Images: @kaylakimkay

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and content creator Kayla Kim Meiring, better known online as Kayla Kim Kay, plugged people in the Sandton area with a Smeg clearance sale at the outlet store. The sale occurred on Friday, 20 February 2026, from 7am to 3pm.

Kayla drove to the location, not forgetting the two adorable pups that she wheeled around in a stroller once she got to the store. She showed various refrigerators, with one of them dropping to the price of R26 999 after having a R44 999 price tag.

The Afrocurl CEO bought a few items, including a toaster, and said:

"I would have spent way more if it weren't for the clearance sale. A win is a win."

Watch the TikTok video on Kayla's account below:

Smeg clearance sale intrigues South Africans

Local members of the online community took to the comments section. Some people shared pictures of their purchases, while others complimented Kayla.

A proud @va.n3sssa commented:

"I can smell the success through this video! Truly inspiring."

@kgatlisang_ wrote under the post:

"I went to the sale today and got myself some Le Creuset, too."

The TikTok user showed their newly bought Smeg appliances. Image: @kgatlisang_.

Source: TikTok

A curious @sebushey told Kaya:

"We need a haul."

@privatefchefzee shared their opinion about one of the expensive appliances and wrote:

"Buying that fridge will bring you problems! It’s a cute but terrible fridge, always needing repairs."

3 Other stories about Smeg appliances

In another article, Briefly News reported that a University of the Free State student grabbed people's attention with her res room tour, which featured Smeg appliances.

reported that a University of the Free State student grabbed people's attention with her res room tour, which featured Smeg appliances. South African musician DJ Stockie showed off his lavish kitchen, which had nothing but Smeg appliances in the newly built home.

A woman from Johannesburg shared her dilemma about what to do with her expensive Smeg collection after a new brand became the latest trend on the market.

