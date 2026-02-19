Man Blind Buys KFC in Themba City Township at Bargain in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a and auction where someone made a multimillion rand purchase
- The clip showed the moment that the auctioneer announced the winning bid for a KFC in a township
- The video attracted people's attention because they got to hear how much the KFC franchise went for when put on auction
An auction became viral after people got to hear about someone's major purchase blindly. The clip posted on 18 February 2026 inspired people, and they saw the live confirmation of the new KFC owner.
The video of the auction made for interesting content on the short-form video platform. The auctioneer was also reading about the businessman who made the impressive purchase.
A TikTok video post by @kopanomat.property shows the moment that a KFC in Themba City township was officially sold in a blind auction. The auctioneer detailed that the final price was R5.4m, saying it was sold to a man named Kopano, congratulating him. He also gushed that the new KFC owner sells everything he touches, recommending that everyone speak to him if they are interested in selling chicken. According to WhichFranchise, the KFC franchise starts from R6 million. Watch the video of the auction below:
South Africa inspired by KFC owner
Many commented on the video, congratulating the KFC owner on his purchase. People felt that the video was a sign that they were destined to be well-off business people. Many gushed that KFC for R5.4 million was a bargain, especially considering the new owner purchased it not knowing what he was buying. Read online users' comments below:
Karabo karabo's advised the new owner:
"Whoever bought it, please hire properly trained and enough staff nje ,that's all."
amahledevete was stunned by the bargain:
"To think that it cost 6 million to buy KFC franchise, so that’s a bargain in Themba City."
loletta73 enjoyed the video:
"🥰This is where I belong 🥰God is aligning me with my purpose 🥰"
phumi_sigasa_mashiyane was impressed by the purchase:
"Me thinking, what a bargain, with my R0 bank balance 😩. May the algorithm keep me on this side of TikTok. Maybe ngizovuka ngiWin power ball 😁"
💖Buhle Mathe🎀 w appreciated the clip:
"We need to see more of these kind of videos for inspiration 👏🏼"
Sekgabo 🇿🇦 also raved about the clip:
"Bathong… I belong on this side of TikTok… utlwa fela di cheap yang di building 😩😂"
Braveyn🇿🇦 gushed:
"I am making it out of the trenches😭, am no longer in the Shebeshxt and dancing ai babies algorithm😭🔥"
Monica 🇿🇦 was stunned:
"Property in Hammanskraal for R5 million? And they want you to believe that there's nothing valuable ko kasi."
