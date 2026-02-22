A KwaZulu-Natal mall shared a video of Pastor Pieter and his wife winning a trolley dash at Shoprite

The couple grabbed items, but left many questioning why the couple ran past the meat section without stopping

Some South Africans said that the screaming made them nervous, and others praised them for thinking of the grandkids

Princess Mkabayi Mall in KwaZulu-Natal runs a competition called Dash4Deals, where shoppers who spend R100 or more can enter for a chance to win a trolley dash. Week 3's winner was Pastor Pieter, and because this was a special dash for the elderly, they gave him an extra minute, two minutes total to grab as much as possible.

The mall posted the video on 16 February 2026 with the caption:

"🎉 DASH4DEALS – WEEK 3 WINNER! 🎉."

Pastor Pieter chose to dash at Shoprite, and his wife joined him for the run. Employees throughout the store recorded the moment for social media.

The couple started in the appliances aisle and grabbed a fan. His wife tried to grab a box of milk but couldn't get it, so they kept moving. They picked up a box of cutlery, Choice Assorted, coffee and more biscuits. They went into the toy section and grabbed two dolls for the grandchildren. They picked up cereals, then circled back for the milk they missed earlier. Pieter's wife grabbed a big box of Kellogg's Cornflakes and shoved it in, along with the milk.

What got people talking thought wasn't what they grabbed; it was what they didn't. They ran straight past the meat section without stopping. Another person said that it was probably the screaming from employees and shoppers that made the couple nervous, which might explain why they skipped certain sections.

Despite the pressure, they thought of their grandchildren with all the toys and cereals. The whole store cheered them on, celebrating the fact that senior citizens could move and still have fun while racing against time.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the pastor's trolley dash

South Africans had mixed reactions to the trolley dash shared on the TikTok @princess_mkabayi_mall page:

@itumeleng mathosa asked:

"Did they just pass meat?"

@Miss Johnson 💕🌹 said:

"They thought of the grandkids with all that rush... adorable 🥰... It was enough for them."

@✝️💜British_Lady_Laura💜✝️ sympathised:

"Shame they tried so hard."

@blessedone1232 joked:

"Grandpa is running away with the trolley😭😂"

@Ntokozo praised:

"Appliances, a big yes🔥 🔥"

@Purplestar suggested:

"Give them 5 minutes, please 🤣"

@Tshepo 442 laughed:

"I think those two are the ambassadors of Shoprite 😂😂"

@ZamaNdebele@Limehill pointed out:

"Amachoice assorted 🤣🤣"

@Shornbae admitted:

"She raised my anxiety 😭"

@user411640921410 added:

"The screaming made them nervous, shame☺️."

