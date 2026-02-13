Two young women impressed social media users with their speed and coordination during a shopping challenge

Two young women in South Africa have captured the attention of social media users with their impressive speed and strategy during a trolley dash challenge at a local store.

Two women stunned South Africans with an impressive trolley dash. Image: @princess_mkabayi_mall

Source: TikTok

According to the video posted on 10 February 2026 by the social media user @princess_mkabayi_mall, the contestants started immediately after a countdown signal. One of the young women focused on pushing the trolley while her partner expertly grabbed items from the shelves at lightning speed.

Viewers were amazed at the variety and quantity of items the duo managed to collect in the short time allotted. Among their haul were large quantities of meat, including chicken and other cuts, big bottles of cooking oil, and large packets of brown sugar.

Their coordination and planning allowed them to move quickly through the aisles while maximising their collection. As the countdown ended and the bell rang, the trolley was packed to the brim, leaving viewers impressed by both the pace and strategy of the young women.

The video of the TikTok user @princess_mkabayi_mall drew many comments from South Africans who praised the participants’ quick thinking, teamwork, and efficiency. Many expressed amazement at how organised they were, noting that their approach was as clever as it was fast.

Social media users raved over their ability to prioritise items and fill the trolley in record time. Challenges like this have become popular on social media, with participants testing both their speed and planning skills in real-world scenarios.

SA reacts to trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's take on the trolley dash, saying:

Dimphle NR shared:

"I’ve never been so proud that you took the best items."

Maaboi Beauty said:

"The girl understood the assignment 🙏."

A Rare Gem wrote:

"Best trolley dash I have ever seen. Smart takings only👏🏾♥️🙌🏿."

Misskay854 replied:

"After seeing that Woolies dash, I’m impressed, girl, you did well."

N NDAWONDE shared:

"Well done, Noxolo, kuyasho uyapheka ekhaya."

MeyiwabutnotSenzo commented:

"She was raised well😭😭🥰."

Mamas simply said:

"I don't have kids, but I'd even take Pampers too 😭."

Leah | 2025 Bride shared:

"Absolutely brilliant choices😂."

