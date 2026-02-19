A Johannesburg attorney and cousin to City Makoti Anika Dambuza shared a video from her traditional Xhosa wedding

The wedding was held at a luxury venue in Pretoria, with emotional moments melting viewers' hearts

South Africans praised the Dambuza family, with many saying the men in the family know how to choose their wives

The new Dambuza couple in traditional Xhosa wear for their wedding. Images: @levern_dambuza

The Dambuza family is melting Mzansi's heart with their latest event. Johannesburg attorney @levern_dambuza posted a video showing her wedding scenes on 10 February 2026. The clip was shared with the caption:

"Three months ago, I married my best friend @just.be.you.dawg, and life's been the sweetest ever since 💍🫶🏽💕"

Levern is the cousin of Anika Dambuza, also known as the City Makoti. The wedding took place at a luxury venue in Tshwane that looked absolutely stunning.

At first, scenes showed the couple getting ready, guests walking in, and the wedding couple's parents arriving. The City Makoti herself was even captured on camera, recording the moment on her phone. The bride walked down the aisle with her father, and the groom couldn't hold back his tears. He shared a hug with the bride's father in an emotional moment that had everyone feeling something.

The celebration was joyous and festive. Guests danced and enjoyed the festivities. The couple walked down the aisle together after the ceremony while people showered them with flower petals. Little children were all decked out in their Xhosa attire, adding to the cultural richness of the day.

The couple exchanged rings in front of everyone, and guests enjoyed a live band and a beautifully set-up food area. The entire wedding was a proper showcase of Xhosa tradition mixed with modern luxury. The videographer Shutter_st_Visuals captured everything beautifully, and the event was curated by Abi and team at The Lakeside Wedding & Events.

Levern thanked everyone who helped make the day special, calling it the wedding of their dreams. Three months later, she's still glowing and sharing the memories with her followers.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the Xhosa traditional wedding

South Africans loved everything about TikToker @levern_dambuza's wedding clip:

@👑Sisanda👑 said:

"Another beautiful Dambuza makoti 🥰 Abafana bakwa Dambuza bakhetha kahle🤭"

@Babes asked:

"Cousins to the other Dambuza's?"

@VeeMpeta questioned:

"Thee Damnuza's congratulations, where is Sihle and his wife?"

@Shutter_st_Visuals commented:

"Thank you so much, guys, this was one of the best 👌 weddings we have attended ❤️We love you guys. And, may the good lord bless you 🙏"

@The Precious One gushed:

"Beautiful wedding and stunning couple 🤩😍😍"

@Anastasia simply said:

"Beautiful 🫶"

A wedding venue in Tshwane. Images: @levern_dambuza

