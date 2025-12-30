A South African woman shared her story about meeting an Arab man at a club

The man asked her to dance, and later wanted to take her home after buying drinks

He refused to let her take photos with him and said his family would disown him

A woman taking a picture near a beach.

A South African woman has shared her experience of going out with an Arab man she met at a club. On 14 December 2025, the woman posted the video explaining what happened when she spent time with a gentleman from Saudi Arabia. She started by saying that she still trusts Arab men and wanted to share her story after seeing other women talk about dating or marrying Arab men online. The woman explained that she doesn't usually go to clubs and prefers day drinking at nice restaurants with good views.

She received a message on Facebook from a random guy who offered to host her at a nightclub. She agreed and got dressed up for the night, going with her cousin. At the club, two young men who looked coloured started staring in their direction. One of them approached her and asked if she wanted to dance. When she heard his accent, she asked where he was from, and he said Saudi Arabia. She complimented him on how gorgeous he smelled, and they danced together. His friend offered to buy drinks for everyone.

Around 4 am, the man asked if she wanted to go home with him, and she agreed. As they were leaving the club, he told her not to speak to other men when she was with him. They drove around looking for McDonald's, and she was in the back of the car with him. She said he was gorgeous and she was falling for him. He started taking pictures of her, but when she pulled out her phone to take pictures, he stopped her and said his family would disown him if they saw the photos. The woman mentioned that she didn't understand the situation because she didn't know much about Arab culture.

A woman explaining what happened when she went out with an Arab man. Images: @silindokuhle_s10

Mzansi reacts to Arab man story

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @silindokuhle_s10's clip, stating:

@lebo_global0 wrote:

"I left him 4 months ago, couldn't deal with the obsession, but he still sends me money randomly, gifts and flowers to my apartment."

@BSS | Brace Face🌸 said:

"I live in Saudi Arabia, and yes, they smell gorgeous nyan sana 🫩 and bahle futhi. Kodwa zi redflag shame don't be fooled 😂"

@Tabz commented:

"Red flag number 1, meeting a random guy on social media and agreeing on meeting in person."

🌙 @القمر💕 stated:

"Arabic men are the best😍."

@Hope added:

"I met one in Sandton, we broke up cause he was vegan."

@Mandyncue wrote:

"I live in dubai and I understand you."

@ebo_global0 said:

"If he didn't want to take pictures, he's probably married 😂. He would only allow this kind of picture. One of the reasons I left."

@Amahle Zuma👸 commented:

"'My family will disown me' welele😭."

