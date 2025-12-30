A woman bought a purple dress from Shein for Christmas, but said it looked like a curtain

She decided to fix the dress herself by cutting and resewing parts of the outfit

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some agreeing it needed fixing and others saying it was nice

A young woman showing the dress she got from Shein. Images: @kamobecca.unfiltered

Source: TikTok

A woman has shown South Africans how to turn an online shopping fail into a success story. On 23 December 2025, she shared a video explaining that she bought a purple dress from Shein for Christmas but was disappointed with how it looked on her. The dress was meant for a Christmas celebration with a purple theme, but when she tried it on, she felt it made her look like a walking curtain. With Christmas only four days away, she knew she had to act fast to fix the problem.

The dress is a light purple, almost lilac colour, with embroidery on the front. It's a one-sleeve design with the embroidery going down from the sleeve all the way down, creating gathers in the front and then moving up to the other side. Although the dress is beautiful, she wasn't happy with how it looked on her and decided to take matters into her own hands. Since she sews and designs clothing, she grabbed her scissors and got to work. The video shows her cutting the hem at the bottom of the skirt and sewing the frilled parts onto different sections of the dress.

She mentioned in the caption that there would be a part two showing the final result. In her update video, she showed how she shortened the dress and removed some of the frills from the front. She kept some frills on the shoulder piece going down both sides, and the result looked much better than the original design. The final look was a mini dress with frills hanging on the sides. She kept the ribbon piece and frills on the shoulder strap as they were. The woman clearly loved the after look and wore the dress for Christmas, happy with what she had accomplished.

A young woman showing how she altered a dress she considered an online shopping fail. Images: @kamobecca.unfiltered

Mzansi reacts to shopping fail

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @kamobecca.unfiltered's clip, stating:

@vee_o_la wrote:

"This is the dress. It's actually nice if you buy the correct size."

@The One said:

"Show us the picture of the dress you wanted 🤣🤣."

@Faith_MaZibula commented:

"Beautiful dress 👗 🥰 Maybe the size should have been 1 size smaller."

@lady luck shared:

"It looks like a couch cover."

@fuqeh stated:

"The dress is actually gorgeous 😍😍."

@Emmz added:

"Ke curtain straight 😂."

💜🇿🇦💜 wrote:

"That is a night frill for the base of your mattress 😩."

@Girl, Interrupted said:

"Mara, you're the one who chose it, mos😭."

@Chipapie commented:

"I didn't notice it looked like a curtain 😂till she mentioned it."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 Other Shein shopping fails

