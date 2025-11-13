A young man shared his little brother’s humorous and dramatic reaction to a three-piece polyester suit from Shein, which went viral after he compared the quality to pyjamas

The entertaining video was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok and gained massive views, sparking widespread laughter across Mzansi

Many social media users agreed that his outburst was valid, with a kind designer stepping forward to offer the young man a custom-made suit for his farewell

A young boy expressed his frustration after getting a suit that was different from what he ordered on Shein. Image: @siyabongasir

A little boy’s video detailing his disappointment with an online shopping fail turned him into a viral sensation on TikTok.

The hilarious clip, shared on TikTok by @siyabongasir, showcased a relatable moment of expectation versus reality, sparking an online debate about value for money and checking reviews before buying online.

The boy, dressed in the new three-piece suit, pants, blazer, and waistcoat, expresses his profound unhappiness, pointedly asking his older brother what kind of suit he was wearing. His brother, barely able to contain his amusement, tries to reassure him that the polyester suit looks nice because it fits him perfectly. The young man, however, was not convinced. He held up the fabric, noting that the poor quality made it look exactly like pyjamas.

The little brother expresses his Shein suit disappointment

He then showed a picture of the advertised suit, highlighting the vast difference in appearance. The drama escalated when TikTok user @siyabongasir broke out in laughter. The boy started jumping, demonstrating how the fabric was bouncing with his movement. He declared that he would not be able to wear the item to his farewell and took it off immediately. The brother filmed the hilarious confrontation, calling out Shein for doing his younger brother wrong.

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing their amusement at the boy's dramatic reaction. Image: Ketut Subiyanto

SA reacts to the Shein

The video went viral, garnering 1.7M views, 119K likes, and 1.6K comments from social media users who were mostly entertained by the boy’s dramatic reaction. Many viewers confessed that the little brother's energetic jump was what truly sent them rolling on the floor laughing, wishing for a part two of the video.

Some advised others to check reviews before buying clothes online, also noting that items that are low-priced were sometimes of lower quality. One kind designer who saw the video and offered to make the boy a custom-made suit for his farewell, earning high praise from impressed viewers.

User @yeah...itsme said:

"100% polyester 😭."

User @DEMURE_SA shared:

"Bring him, I’ll make him a suit for his event, lol."

User @Mrs N Jnr commented:

"I blame the person who placed the order, not Shein. You can’t expect good quality with R330 for a 3-piece suit. That's too good to be true. People must also normalise reading reviews and see how it looks on others."

User @~anonymous noted:

"He looks nice though✨."

User @chezatshego1 added:

"Not all Shein products are of bad quality or poor quality material. If you pay for the cheaper end, you get what you get. If you're willing to spend, buy Dazy Motf and a few others, even good kids' brands."

User @khanyis shared:

"We also bought it (the suit), the material is so thin 😭✋. The pants and waistcoat are not so bad, maybe for church😂, but the blazer ngeke (is a no) 😭."

User @Somnyama ¶° said:

"The jump makes it worse 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

