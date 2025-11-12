A mother's attempt to help her son with a school project resulted in a hilariously faceless creation, causing gogo to laugh uncontrollably until she fell on the floor

The entertaining clip was shared on the video-streaming platform, TikTok, where it went viral and attracted massive laughter from an online audience

Social media users were in stitches, joking that the complex project was designed for parents and not for the young learners themselves

Source: TikTok

A mother’s video capturing her hilarious struggle with a complex school project became a viral hit, highlighting that these assignments are often tougher for learners and parents.

The funny clip, shared on TikTok by @lethabohakung, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who praised the mom’s attempt, but couldn’t hold their amusement at seeing the finished project.

The video documents the mother’s well-intentioned attempt to help her son with his animal moulding project, even while struggling with the sculpture. The initial structure, made from paper and sellotape, resembled an animal body attached to a cupboard but noticeably lacked a head. The mother, TikTok user @lethabohakung, proceeded to cover the frame with a mud-like substance (likely clay), creating something that resembled an elephant, but with a strange-looking, long horn and no face.

The mom’s attempt at creating a school project

All of this parental “assistance” occurred while the young schoolboy, the owner of the project, was peacefully napping on the couch. The moment of truth arrived when the clip transitioned to the grandmother, who could not contain her laughter. She laughed so hard at the sight of the faceless elephant that she fell on the floor, setting off a wave of infectious laughter throughout the home. The video ended with a close-up of the hilarious, incomplete elephant.

SA finds gogo’s reaction amusing

The clip garnered 552K views, 49K likes, and over 1.5K comments from social media users who were entertained and loved the family’s closeness. Many viewers confessed that the grandmother’s physical, uncontrollable laughter made them laugh just as hard, praising the mother’s courageous attempt.

Some shared their frustration with the education department, noting that the complexity of the projects proved they were not designed for young kids, suggesting that they were created for parents to complete. Others humorously predicted that the project owner would not be happy when he woke up to see the elephant.

User @Gemini Khaleesi said:

"Gogo didn't even try to pretend 🤣."

User @Puseletsomapheelle commented:

"When the owner wakes up zizobuya (it's going to go down), he will even refuse to go to school with that thing 😅, as if he would have done better🤣."

User @HopeM shared:

"My son came with a school project, and they asked them to build a house. My guy slept throughout the process and didn't bring any building materials. After 4 hours of my hard work, athi bathing mommy, would you live in such a house 😂."

User @Mmangwako Mashala added:

"I would laugh as a teacher, hle 🤣."

User @Thabang Teebag Monar said:

"You can really tell this family goes through everything together, the happy times, the sad moments, and everything in between."

User @Mapitso shared:

"Gogo's laughter is contagious."

User @PatiGemini commented:

"To be honest, these projects are for us, not the kids 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

