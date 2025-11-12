Rachel Kolisi returned from France, sharing a tender photo of her children, Nicholas and Keziah, fast asleep in the car after landing at 6 a.m. and attempting to go to school

The post highlighted her dedication to motherhood and co-parenting Siya Kolisi, having travelled with the kids to support his 100th Springbok cap despite their estranged status

Social media users were touched, praising her maturity and noting her super mom status after rushing to the hospital for a mammogram check-up upon landing back home

Rachel Kolisi shared a picture of her kids sleeping in her car, wearing their school uniform after landing back from France. Image: Rachel Kolisi

A tender photo shared by Rachel Kolisi showcased a moving moment of exhaustion and maternal commitment following her trip to France to watch Siya’s 100th cap.

The post, shared on Rachel Kolisi’s Facebook account, garnered massive likes and thousands of comments from viewers who were mostly wishing for the couple’s reunion but loved their commitment to a healthy coparenting journey.

The photo, which Rachel captioned, captured the immediate aftermath of their 6 AM landing. Her son, Nicholas, was pictured sleeping in the front seat, while her daughter, Keziah, was fast asleep in the back, both in full school uniforms. On the Facebook post, Rachel revealed that despite their extreme jet lag, her children were adamant that they wanted to go to school. Their exhaustion, however, won out, and Rachel confirmed she sent them straight back to bed.

Mommy duties never stop

On her Instagram stories, Rachel revealed that immediately after landing, she went straight to the hospital for a mammogram. She used her platform responsibly, advising other women to maintain regular checks due to the alarming increase in cancer stories she has heard from younger women. This dual focus, managing a supportive co-parenting relationship while actively prioritising women’s health, cemented her image as a dedicated mother.

Social media users advised Rachel to also rest, saying she looked tired. Image: Rachel Kolisi

SA advises Rachel to rest

The post garnered 48K likes and 1.6K comments from social media users who advised the mom to join her kids and rest. Many viewers were hoping the family had grown closer during their time in Paris, wishing to see the couple reconcile. Some praised Rachel’s resilience, calling her a “super mom” and expressing respect for her ability to put her children first in their unique co-parenting journey. Others related to the children’s exhaustion but humorously understood their desire to go to school, guessing that they were eager to share their father’s success with their friends.

User @Mpendulo Bmj Mbatha said:

"Hambo lala Ntombi (go sleep dear), you need to rest as well. Gosh, being a mommy."

User @Thulani Mpangazithah added:

"They were tired. It's the game and flying that drain them the most."

User @Zangqa Ncebakazi Aluncedo QueenQueen shared:

"I would also want to go to school. I'm sure their friends are dying to hear all about the victory being told by a person who saw it live."

User @Candice Lynne Gray commented:

"You are a super mom. You also need a power nap, I'm sure."

User @Prince Shabela added:

"Champion mom."

User @Paul Wayburne said:

"I think you and Siya might get together again when his Rugby career is over."

User @Teshle Carolus commented:

"That trip was so worth it, sweet memories."

