Rachel Kolisi disclosed that she went straight from the airport to a medical facility after arriving back in South Africa from France

She had travelled to France with her two children to support her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, as he reached his 100th Test cap for the Springboks

Upon her return on Monday, 10 November 2025, Rachel shared on her Instagram stories that she went to see a doctor

Rachel Kolisi shared why she went to see a doctor after arriving in South Africa. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi has disclosed that she did not waste time after landing back in South Africa from France; she went straight to the airport and to an undisclosed hospital.

Rachel Kolisi travelled to France to witness her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, reach his 100th Springbok test cap. With her two children, Kolisi attended the South African rugby team's match against France on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

In an eventful match, the Springboks defeated Les Bleus 32–17 at the Stade de France.

Why Rachel Kolisi went to hospital after arriving from France

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, 10 November 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared that she had gone straight from the airport to a hospital for a mammogram. The fitness entrepreneur and philanthropist shared a mirror selfie of herself.

“Landed and straight to hospital for a breast exam,” part of her caption read.

Rachel quickly assured her followers that she wasn’t sick and used the moment to remind women to prioritise their health. She disclosed that she had heard heartbreaking stories in 2025 of women under 30 being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Reminder to the girls to go get yourselves checked. The amount of cancer stories I have heard about this year, from women under 30, is wild,” Rachel Kolisi said.

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi went for a mammogram at an undisclosed hospital. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel celebrates as Kolisi Foundation invests R54m to feed communities

In other news, Rachel Kolisi celebrated a milestone after the Kolisi Foundation reached R54 million in investment to feed communities across South Africa.

Before leaving the foundation, Rachel Kolisi worked with her then-husband, Siya, to tirelessly feed communities in South Africa and collaborated with the local charity, Feed the Nation.

Celebrating the milestone in January 2025, Rachel Kolisi said she was proud to be part of the organisation. Rachel also thanked everyone who contributed to the Kolisi Foundation.

“I remember those early days when the Kolisi Foundation started during Covid, and we delivered food to communities across South Africa. It has just been incredible that Feed the Nation has been part of the journey from the beginning to where we are now. I just found a statistic that we have invested nearly R54 million into nourishing communities across South Africa," Rachel Kolisi said at the time.

Mzansi calls on Rachel and Siya Kolisi to reunite

After showing up in France with their two children to support Siya Kolisi, South Africans called on Rachel and her former husband to reunite, as reported by Briefly News.

This came after a picture of Rachel with her son at the stadium during the Test Cap match in Paris went viral, prompting many netizens to call for her and Siya to reunite and give their marriage another try, even though some had previously wanted her to drop the Kolisi surname after their divorce.

