A Forever Living business owner went viral after sharing a video documenting her shocked reaction to her November payslip showing a salary of R614,106 from the multi-level market company

The stunning video, shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, attracted massive views and sparked immediate interest in how to join her lucrative business

Social media users were astounded by the salary, praising the woman’s hard work ethic and the financial potential of her enterprise

A Forever Living business owner showcased her November payslip, shocking many social media users. Image: @ncumisamajezi

Source: TikTok

A network marketer’s candid video showcasing her incredible November income captivated the attention of social media users, becoming a massive source of entrepreneurial inspiration.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @ncumisamajezi, showcased an astonishing financial achievement, attracting floods of congratulatory messages and wishes for similar earnings.

The video starts with the woman, still stunned in her bed, her November payslip visible in the background. She admitted she was unsure how she would manage to get up after seeing the massive salary of R614,106. She revealed that her excitement was shared by her managers, who were also set to earn six figures at the end of November, many of whom hold day jobs but are successfully building the business on the side despite their full-time commitments.

The woman flexes her November high salary

The businesswoman, TikTok user @ncumisamajezi, explained the massive growth of her team, noting that she has multiple six-figure earners in her downline. She proudly shared that some of these downlines had initially joined, hoping only for an extra R10,000 per month, but had now transformed into top earners. She emphasised her role in this success, stating that she personally recruited and taught them the business, and they were now successfully teaching their own recruits.

The core of her success was discipline and a vision. She confessed that she stopped working her traditional job once her monthly income from the business reached R150,000, realising she saw no point in continuing to work for a fixed salary. She encouraged others by advising them that they would never know if they didn't try.

Social media users flooded the comments section, congratulating the woman for her hard work. Image: @ncumisamajezi

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the high-salary post

The clip garnered 70K views, over 5K likes, and 200 comments from social media users who expressed their admiration for the astounding salary amounts. Many viewers were keen to know the path to this success, flooding the comments section with inquiries about how to join her team. Some congratulated her for her hard work, while some expressed doubts about their own ability to bring in the required numbers. Others noted their fears, unsure how they’d be able to recruit others, saying they were shy.

User @Ma Ndhlovu asked:

"How does one get to this level? How does one make money from Forever Living? Is it selling only, or is it through recruiting?"

User @Linda Budaza commented:

"Andisayibaweli Ncumisa andazi lento iske indibambe (I am yearning for this, but I don't know what keeps holding me)🙆🏻‍♀️. Well done, to you and your team, dear."

User @V-BAKES said:

"I think I should try, but I'm so scared."

User @fezeka shared:

"Congratulations, sisi. Hard work pays🥰."

User @Rea Moselane added:

"Can’t wait to get to this level."

User @Phosi oked:

"But honestly, don't you guys pinch yourselves ukuthi hayibo ngempela eyami lemali (is this really my money)😅?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

