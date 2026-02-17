A Kenyan content creator, Choice Kinoti, went viral after a Russian man leaked private videos of her, sparking online debates and speculation

Choice clarified she engaged in protected sex and was aware of her HIV status, stressing her family had guided her on sexual health before campus

Mzansi and online audiences reacted to the story, curious about how private moments can end up online and how public figures navigate such exposure

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Choice Kinoti’s story raises awareness about consent, safe sex, and the dangers of sharing private moments, making readers want to know the full details

The picture on the left showed a Choice who shared her story. Image: toopersonalwith2mbili443

Source: Youtube

A Kenyan woman, Choice Kinoti, opened up after private videos of her with a Russian man, Yaytseslav Truhov, were leaked online. She shared her side of the story to clarify what happened and address speculation about her HIV status. She explained that her relationship with the Russian man started normally, with him cooking and filming everyday activities, before she discovered his ulterior motives

Choice explained that she and the man had been dating and that he often filmed their daily activities, including cooking and cleaning together. Initially, she did not notice anything suspicious, as the relationship seemed normal. She even washed his clothes and cooked for him, which drew criticism online, but she said it was a gesture of reciprocity. The story comes after 20-year-old Lerato Molwelang went viral when she reported being exploited in a fake modeling audition scam run by a man identified as Ivo Suzee. She alleged that what was advertised as a legitimate modeling job through platforms called 'African Casting' turned into explicit, non-consensual sexual recordings.

Viral private video prompts important revelations

Later, she discovered that he had been filming private encounters and confronted him about it. She admitted the situation shocked her but stressed that all their interactions had been protected. Her father, a lecturer, had given her guidance on sexual health before she went to campus, which helped her make safe choices.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Choice revealed on 2mbili's YouTube channel that she dropped out of her first university but later joined another institution. She assured followers that she never engaged in unprotected sex and that her family knows she is responsible and careful. The incident put her in the spotlight unexpectedly, but she maintained that she had acted responsibly throughout.

The screenshot showcased the host and Choice sitting down for an interview. Image toopersonalwith2mbili443

Source: Youtube

Here's what the public had to say

BibiFreitas-001 wrote:

“She actually speaks better and more fluently than in the clips shown, which makes the accusations of the guy seem possible. The guy probably posted clips to fit a certain narrative. Sending hugs and healing—go and sin no more.”

MissChoice wrote:

“So much tea on my channel.”

Estherolasojj4042 asked:

“Who raised you, young lady? You are a pathetic liar. Lost generation, so sad.”

kelvinmaina9407 said:

“She is a lie! At the beginning, she said they knew each other and used to talk, then claimed they met at the airport.”

Check out the YouTube video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to leaked videos

A Russian man has addressed the widespread outrage after videos surfaced showing him secretly recording interactions and private encounters with Ghanaian women.

The Russian man who kept his face out of viral videos was allegedly identified after a hallway clip revealed a matching blue wristwatch and outfit.

A viral video showcased a heartwarming love story between a Persian-Russian man and a Xhosa woman, prompting reactions from netizens on social media.

Source: Briefly News