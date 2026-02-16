City Makoti recently broke her silence after facing social media backlash over her comments about her marriage

The influencer was roasted after she revealed that she's the breadwinner in her marriage, a statement that led to more revelations about her union that many felt should have been kept off social media

Her latest update was met with increased criticism from online users, with some fans having seemingly turned their backs on her

Popular influencer City Makoti has officially broken her silence following a wave of social media backlash that has seen her once-loyal fanbase seemingly turn against her.

The controversy ignited after she publicly revealed that she is the primary breadwinner in her marriage - a confession that quickly spiralled into a series of overshares about her private life on her reality show that many followers felt crossed a line.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, amid the backlash, the influencer, real name Anika Dambuza, posted a TikTok video capturing a wholesome family morning routine as they prepared for church.

In another post on her Instagram page, she, along with her husband, Sihle, son Izak "Zakkie," and other family members, the award-winning influencer shared photos from their family pool day, giving followers a look into her wholesome moments with her loved ones.

However, while their morning was mostly quiet, the drama on social media was anything but.

Dambuza is at the centre of backlash after letting social media in on her marital life, where she not only revealed that she was the one bringing home the bacon, but also that she made her husband quit his job.

Not only that, but during her reality show, The Real City Makoti, the content creator let it slip during a heart-to-heart with her sister that she was knee-deep in debt after helping her husband pay for their wedding, a responsibility initially placed on him. She also revealed that buying the car they use had also affected her finances.

Nevertheless, the star and her husband remain an unshakable unit, celebrating their love on social media and maintaining a united front in the face of backlash.

Previously, Sihle reassured fans that, contrary to popular belief, his wife's success did very little to emasculate him and highlighted that he was a very proud husband.

Meanwhile, instead of quieting the noise, her attempt to clear the air has only fueled the fire, leaving her brand at a crossroads as critics accuse her of compromising the sanctity of her home for digital clout.

Watch The City Makoti's videos below.

Social media reacts to City Makoti's videos

The online community weighed in on City Makoti's latest update. Read some of their comments below.

cassey_schatz said:

"We are angry as a country, makoti."

🤍🦋Zeeyandar_MaVusoh🦋🤍 wrote:

"I hate reality shows; we were fine not knowing your business."

Sthabathaba Shenge posted:

"After that episode, I can't help but look at you differently."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section expressed their support for City Makoti.

777.mikha said:

"Love how you just keep posting your regular content despite the comments lately - love keeping up with you and your fam."

Mrs Palesa Gazu laughed:

"Haibo, people are angry on behalf of Sihle, whereas Sihle has no issues with his wife, yhu, aa! Do your thing, Makoti."

🌸~Elzetta Fourie ~🌸 supported City Makoti:

"When they say, 'We as a country are upset at you,' they do not speak for me. We are living in 2026. When men are the breadwinners, it's seen as a good thing. But when a woman does, and she's actually proud of it and speaks on it, hell boils over. Seriously, not sure why people are bothered by her feeding her family. Keep growing and glowing, love."

