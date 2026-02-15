City Makoti caused quite a controversy after appearing on a reality TV show about modern wives

The content creator, married to Sihle Dambuza, recently took to the internet and shared details about their union

With the couple hogging the headlines, people shared thoughts on finding out the role they each play in their marriage

Anika, best known as The City Makoti, ruffled feathers with her candid admission that she is the breadwinner in her marriage. Full episodes of the reality show The Real City Makoti gave people more details about how finances have worked in their relationship.

City Makoti and Sihle Dambuza's lobola details were included on Mzansi Magic TV show. Image: @thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

A new video that surfaced showed her husband navigating lobola as someone in an interracial relationship. The clip surfaced on 14 February after Anika revealed that he has not yet paid lobola.

X was ablaze after the full episode of The Real City Makoti was released. Anika's revelation that Sihle was yet to pull himself together financially and pay lobola left many people floored. In another clip posted by @TraceeEllisRow, Sihle confirmed that he has not yet paid because his wife's mother turned it down. He emphasised that his wife wants him to pay lobola, and he consulted with his father to do so as a token of appreciation for raising Anika who they also call Ntando short for Kunentando. Watch the video of Sihle:

South Africa divided over City Makoti

Many people thought that Anika shared too much information about her marriage. Some speculated about the reason she insisted on lobola despite her family not being keen. Read the comments below:

City Makoti and Sihle Dambuza have a child together. Image: @thecitymakoti

Source: UGC

@TraceeEllisRows said:

"Sihle is selling the idea of Lobolling Anika as his own to his family? Utheni ezoxoka because both the idea and the money for the lobola come from Anika. Ayo emasculation yinto andyazi."

@ZeeRight speculated about the show's concept:

"Anika is the one that brought this concept to Mzansi Magic I just can’t prove it #TheRealCityMakoti"

@RELEH_LEGODI was stunned:

"So City Makoti went on to put the Xhosa attire for newly married women without having paid lobola for her? Weird."

@S_Gwiliza said:

" I am watching City Makoti , ey ngeke reality shows ngeke kehla."

@khanyi101 speculated why Anika wants lobola:

"The Afrikaans girl wants lobola so she can take another “viral” video ane? #TheRealCityMakoti"

@ElriRei wrote:

"I just saw a clip from the City Makoti. What Anika is doing is the reality of a lot of South African women, it’s just that a lot don’t speak about it. I hope their marriage survives the opinions of outsiders that come as a result of the reality show."

Sihle Dambuza silences haters amid backlash

Briefly News previously reported that Sihle Dambuza, the husband of content creator City Makoti, has clapped back at the haters who reacted negatively to his wife's breadwinner revelations.

The couple let Mzansi in on their private life, but it was not well-received by many people. After City Makoti's post, real name Anika Dambuza, Sihle silenced the haters, sparking a fierce debate on content creators, revealing their private lives to the world.

