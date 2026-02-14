The Russian man who kept his face out of viral videos was allegedly identified after a hallway clip revealed a matching blue wristwatch and outfit

Full versions of the private encounters were reportedly shared on a paid Telegram channel after short snippets circulated widely on TikTok and YouTube

Reports suggest Yaytseslav may not be his real name, with another identity now linked to the man at the centre of the Accra scandal

A Russian national known online as Yaytseslav has been exposed after videos of him secretly recording encounters with Ghanaian women in Accra went viral.

The man trended on Thursday, 12 February 2026, after clips showed him approaching women around Accra Mall and later taking some of them to his apartment.

According to Briefly News’ Ghana sister site in Yen, snippets of the videos he recorded were shared across social media platforms. Longer versions were allegedly placed behind a paid subscription channel.

It is believed that the women may not have known they were being filmed. The recordings were reportedly distributed on TikTok, YouTube and Telegram. Social media users began digging for the man’s real identity as the clips spread. The Russian’s face had been out of frame for days.

He remained a mystery for a while. His camera angles never gave a tiny bit of his face. The viewers could only see his hands and wristwatch while hearing his voice. That changed when a fresh clip surfaced on Facebook showing a man believed to be his walking through an apartment hallway.

Identity trail leads to new name

The new footage showed a casually dressed man wearing glasses, a lime green T-shirt, light grey pants and a brown crossbody bag. What caught viewers’ attention was the blue wristwatch, which appeared in some of his videos.

The video was shared by Ghanaian vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who had earlier reported on the story. While it has not been officially confirmed that the man in the hallway clip is the same person behind the viral videos, many believe the similarities are too close to ignore.

Briefly News reported that the man identified in the clip addressed the widespread outrage.

Reports also suggest that Yaytseslav may not be his real name. Another name, Vyacheslav Trahov, has been linked to him in previous posts. Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement on the matter.

See the Facebook video below:

