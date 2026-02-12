A KwaZulu-Natal man experienced a terrifying surprise when he returned from a river prayer session and found a cobra positioned at his sliding door entrance

Snake activity in KwaZulu-Natal increases during the hot summer months, with experts confirming that homes often become unexpected shelters for roaming reptiles

The clip divided social media users, as some believed the encounter was real while others questioned whether the unusual scene could be authentic

A KwaZulu-Natal man had a moment he will not forget after returning home from a prayer session only to find a cobra blocking his sliding door. The incident happened on 8 February 2026.

The man, believed to be from KZN, discovered the snake coiled upright against the glass entrance of his home. He had stepped out to pray at a river that is not far from his house and came back to the reptile positioned at his doorway.

Summer snakes and surprise visits

KwaZulu-Natal is no stranger to snakes, especially during the hot and humid summer months. Between November and March, snake activity increases as reptiles search for food, water and cooler shelter.

Cobras are among the species commonly found in parts of KZN. They are known to move through gardens and even inside homes if doors or windows are left open. While smooth glass may seem impossible to scale, certain surfaces around door frames or handles can offer enough grip for a reptile that’s determined.

Clip leaves SA with questions

The TikTok clip, posted by @shisakwezkamoya, showed the man standing outside as the cobra appeared pressed against the sliding door. He tried to make sense of how the reptile reached that position.

The video racked up over 44,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments at the time of reporting. Some viewers believed the moment to be real, while others were not convinced. They questioned whether a snake could climb a glass door and suggested that it might be AI-generated.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in

Briefly News compiled some comments from the video.

@Phe Mfeka commented:

“Not me thinking it’s one of those fancy door handles.”

@Shari_Jordaan said:

“At that very moment, I'd be handing over the Title Deeds of that house to the snake. The house is his now. Congratulations to the new homeowner.🙌🏽”

@Bebe wrote:

“Why is that snake not moving? I thought it were a door handle. If it's real, then how did it climb the sliding door?”

@Zesimdumise commented:

“Wait, the snake is inside the house? I would leave that house.”

@Lolly said:

“Yoh! That same time I wanted to transfer back home in KZN, but the thought of my province being a snake haven is killing me.😩”

