Snake Catcher Rescues Eastern Brown Snake From Skate Park in Viral Video

Hebanna! Parents and children at Skate Park in Australia were left startled after an unexpected visitor an Eastern Brown snake slithered its way into the skate bowl over the weekend.

A snake catcher demonstrated how he removed an Eastern Brown snake from a skate park in Australia. Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The tense moment turned into a viral video after a local snake catcher was called in to safely remove the reptile.

In the video, shared by the expert on Facebook under the handle Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 the experienced handler can be seen arriving at the scene, where a group of onlookers, including kids and parents, had gathered at a safe distance.

Armed with a metal stick and a snake-catching net, he carefully located the snake and began the delicate process of guiding it into the net.

The snake catcher, took to his caption to express the following:

"Eastern Brown Snake In The Skate Bowl! Bit of action at Beach skate park when an Eastern Brown decided to join the kids and “drop into” the bowl! Unfortunately for the brown snake couldnt get out so we came down and relocated him away from the skate park!"

The video uploaded on 10 November 2025 also showcased how the expert thanked the adults and children who kept a safe distance from the snake, ensuring both their safety and the reptile's. The snake was returned to the forest by the expert at the end of the clip.

The post of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 quickly gained attention online, with locals praising the handler’s quick response and professionalism. Many social media users expressed both amazement and relief, noting how lucky it was that no one was harmed during the incident.

Eastern Brown snakes are considered one of the most venomous species in the world and are commonly found across parts of Australia. The expert urged the public to stay calm and maintain distance if they encounter one, calling professionals to handle removals safely.

An Eastern Brown snake was removed from a skate park in Australia by a snake catcher. Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Netizens react to Eastern Brown snake spotted at skate park

Social media users reacted to the Eastern Brown snake found at the skate park, saying:

Sofie Kent-Lamkin said:

"Snake just wanted to skate with his buds."

Melanie Anne cracked a joke saying:

"Tell Tony Hawk we’ve found his replacement: Tony HISS."

Siobhan Sheppard wrote:

"Did you feel like you were in an arena doing a wildlife show? Lol. Glad no kids decided to be silly and everyone is safe."

Rachel Regina Louise Nessia commented:

"Awwww he was having fun! Slip-sliding away."

Watch the video below:

