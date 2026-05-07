A group of four Pretoria friends bit off more than they could chew when they took on the RocoMamas hot wings challenge together. A TikTok video of their instant regret had Mzansi in absolute stitches.

Pictures of the young boy during the time the chilli was in control of the situation. Images: @deen_hel1o

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on 6 May 2026 by @deen_hel1o shows the boys diving in at the same time, cheered on by their schoolmates, before the heat stopped all four of them dead in their tracks.

RocoMamas had no mercy

The four boys went in with full confidence and zero hesitation. Their friends gathered around them, hyping them up like they were about to make history. The energy was through the roof before the wings even touched their mouths.

Then the RocoMamas heat did exactly what it always does. One by one, all four of them were scrambling for water and heading to the bathroom to recover. The schoolmates who had been cheering were now laughing instead.

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It was a full group collapse, and nobody made it out unscathed. The challenge had reduced four confident young men to a desperate search for relief. No amount of peer pressure could prepare them for what hit.

But the story did not end in total defeat. According to a comment from one of the friends on the post, the group managed to eventually get through the challenge. It was a win, but they suffered for it.

Mzansi flooded the comments section with jokes and personal stories. Many South Africans said they had been through the same experience and still had the scars to prove it. The post became a relatable moment for anyone who had ever underestimated RocoMamas.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News