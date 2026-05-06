A former petrol attendant took to social media to show people his new life after his life change

The man went viral after manifesting an Audi RS3, and it landed him a new job in KZN

Audi Centre Newcastle was touched by the petrol attendant who told the world how badly he wanted to drive an Audi RS3

In a TikTok video, a petrol attendant who used to work at Shell showed people that he was winning in life. The man took South Africans on a journey to getting the Audi RS3 that he manifested in a viral video.

A former Shell petrol attendant showed his first day working at Audi and inspired others. Image: Dedi Kurniawan Mendrofa / Pexels / @abutiboco / TikTok

Source: UGC

The man's life changed after he went viral as he got attention from the Audi Centre KZN, which practically changed his life. Most recently, he shared an update on 4 May 2026, people were amazed by how far the petrol attendant had come since he manifested his car, which is worth R1 million.

In a TikTok video, a young man, @abuti_boco, who recently left his job as a Shell petrol attendant, gave people a look at his new life. The young man documented his first day on the job as an Audi sales executive. His new role comes after he said goodbye to the Shell garage and moved into his apartment to start a new chapter. Watch the new video below:

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South Africa moved by petrol attendant

Many people felt that the petrol attendant was Amazing. People were inspired by his story of determination. Read the comments below:

An Audi dealership in KZN gave the petrol attendant a chance. Image: Damir K / Pexels

Source: UGC

Fortunate Maropeng M commented:

"The reason I followed you is that I believe in your dream, so I wanna be the when it happens. Good luck ❤️💯"

Siya’s German Prestige 🇩🇪 wrote:

"I’m hoping they gave you a demo to travel with… Audi is a great brand, you’ll enjoy it. Head down and keep grinding, 1 sale at a time, bud, let’s go! God guide and lead you!!! Stay winning."

BoitshokoTheRad added:

"Oh my, I just saw this now, congratulations stranger, the destination is now getting closer and closer, Bona, road to RS3."

CharliVerburg said:

"I don’t know who you are, but your post just came up on my feed. Welcome to the motor trade… where the days are long, the pressure is real, but the rewards? Worth every second. Wishing you nothing but luck and massive success on this journey. Just remember — hard work and passion aren’t optional in this game… they’re everything."

theotherguy 🍃✨ added:

"A dream delayed is not a dream denied. Congratulations King💯"

ThatGuy said:

"Don't be ashamed to pray. Saw you checking coast after you knelt down🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️"

romcom_23 gushed:

"Welcome to our little corner of the world. It's hard to explain, but there’s just something special about this industry. I have been in the trade for 12 years, with my first few years being at Audi. The brand holds a special place in my heart."

Audi helps petrol attendant get closer to dream car

Brieflys News previously reported that South Africans were moved by a petrol attendant who told people that he had his heart set on an Audi. The video of the man praying for the car that he wants in his future touched many, and he went viral.

In a new update shared on 12 April 2026, the Shell petrol attendant took to social media to show people that a car dealership went out of their way to get him closer to his dream. The man shared footage of his memorable experience, which was posted, thanks to the generosity of Audi Centre in Rivonia.

In a video on TikTok by @abuti_boco, a Shell petrol attendant posted a video showing people that she was spoiled with a complimentary Audi RS3 experience. The hard worker thanked Audi Centre Rivonia after the team went out of their way to give him a ride around town in the whip. He shared his heartfelt thoughts about the Audi saleswoman who gave him a chance.

Source: Briefly News