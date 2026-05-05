Mich Mazibuko was overjoyed as he shared an exciting announcement after purchasing a new car

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate posted footage of himself picking up his new ride and ignited a frenzy of reactions from online users

While fans congratulated Mich on his new car, others were sceptical about how he could afford it, leading many to credit his once-rumoured boyfriend Somizi Mhlongo for the purchase

Mich Mazibuko showed off his new car. Images: mich_mazibuko, somizi

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi season four star Mich Mazibuko is officially cruising in style after making a major big boy purchase.

The reality TV fan-favourite took to his Instagram page on 5 May 2025 to share the proud moment he collected his new ride, a sleek BMW that instantly sent his followers into a frenzy.

Reflecting on his journey, Mich was overwhelmed with gratitude, saying the purchase of his first car was more than just a flex; it was a symbol of his hard work since he first came to Johannesburg.

"My heart is filled with so much gratitude. I've always said I came to Johannesburg to work, and seeing my hard work paying off warms me."

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Former ‘BBMzansi’ star Mich Mazibuko celebrated buying his first car. Image: mich_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

With a cheeky disclaimer, he set the record straight by clarifying that the luxury vehicle wasn't a brand sponsorship or a temporary influencer deal, proudly confirming that the car is his own personal property.

His post was accompanied by a cinematic visual from the day he collected his car, donning a sleek tuxedo and carrying a large bouquet to honour the special occasion.

The video captured Mich's reaction to his new purchase, from the emotional unveiling to the satisfying roar of the engine as he drove off the lot. Pop-up confetti and slow-motion shots framed the reality star as he toasted to his latest win, which he dedicated to his mother, with a touching "Mom, I did it" message at the end.

For the rising star, the car represents a new chapter in his journey, and the comment section erupted as fans, peers and critics marvelled at his new wheels.

See Mich Mazibuko's car below.

Social media reacts to Mich Mazibuko's new car

Fans and peers congratulated Mich on his latest win and marvelled at his years of hard work. Read some of their comments below.

dearbheki reacted:

"Congratulations, my angel. Super proud of you."

ZamakonkeK said:

"This guy is a hard worker. I have been following him on TikTok for a while now. Congratulations to him."

esihlesiwela showed love to Mich Mazibuko:

"I’m jumping with so much excitement, so incredibly proud of you! This is beyond well deserved. Congratulations to the hardest-working, humble soul that you are. To many more wins!"

Meanwhile, critics were more curious about how the influencer could afford the vehicle. Many in the comment section speculated that Mich's once-rumoured boyfriend Somizi Mhlongo may have spoiled him.

MsRabe_ was curious:

"Haibo, where does he get the money? Brand deals don't bring this."

Pinkdoll_love asked:

"They are saying that Somizi bought it for him. How true is that?"

Londanii speculated:

"Somizi blessed."

Mich Mazibuko's new car was met with mixed reactions on social media. Image: mich_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Thandeka Tshabalala spoiled with lavish gifts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thandeka Tshabalala's gifts from her loyal fans.

The Big Brother Mzansi runner-up was spoiled rotten by her supporters, who celebrated her run on the show with a massive homecoming.

Source: Briefly News