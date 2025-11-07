A Durban-based snake expert raised alarms after sharing an important safety warning about a small yet dangerous snake species active across KwaZulu-Natal

He explained why this seemingly harmless snake is behind most local bites and revealed several recent incidents involving both people and pets

The expert urged South Africans to avoid handling the reptile and offered advice on recognising and responding safely to potential encounters

A well-known snake expert has issued a stern warning to South Africans about the small yet dangerous Stiletto Snake, which has become increasingly active in the Durban area following recent warm and rainy weather.

A snake expert has warned South Africans about a harmless-looking snake with a potentially deadly bite. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

In a detailed Facebook post that he shared under the handle Nick Evans Snake Rescuer, the expert cautioned that despite its harmless appearance, the Stiletto Snake (also known as the Side-Stabbing Snake) poses a serious risk to humans and dogs.

He explained that the species is responsible for most snakebites in the region, not because it attacks people, but because it’s often mistaken for a harmless species and picked up.

"It’s not aggressive, but when handled, it will defend itself. No snake knows if a human is helping or harming it, and out of fear, it bites."

The expert also revealed that in just a few days, several incidents occurred, including two men bitten south of Durban, a dog bitten in Phoenix, and two more dogs bitten in Westville. Nick Evans emphasised that Stiletto Snakes are particularly active at night and after rainfall, feeding mainly on smaller snakes.

He also explained why handling them is dangerous, their fangs extend sideways rather than downward, meaning even grabbing behind the head can result in a bite.

While the venom of the Stiletto Snake is not fatal, it is cytotoxic and can cause extreme pain, swelling, and tissue damage if untreated. Nick Evans urged anyone bitten, as well as pet owners with affected animals, to seek immediate medical or veterinary attention.

He concluded by advising South Africans to avoid touching these snakes entirely and to keep dogs away if one is spotted, adding that he is maintaining a database to document all snakebite incidents across KwaZulu-Natal.

The post shared on November 5, 2025, by snake catcher Nick Evans gained traction on social media.

A Stiletto Snake, believed to be dangerous, has led to a warning for South Africans from an expert. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the snake catcher's warning

The online community flooded the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Debi Blake inquired:

"Are they thicker or bigger than house snakes? How can one tell the difference at a glance?"

Arthur Götz replied:

"Strange evolutionary twist. Are the fangs then purely for self-defence, as they seem inappropriately placed for subduing prey?"

Brannon Vega shared:

"I’ve heard of these snakes. The Stiletto is almost impossible to hold safely behind the head because its fangs can protrude sideways and stab prey or someone’s finger without even opening its mouth. This ability allows them to strike prey in narrow burrows. Their fangs are located on a rotatable maxilla bone."

Marié Leonard Shatkovsky wrote:

"And here is no antivenom for their bites ...patients are treated for symptoms...pain, blistering, skin necrosis, swelling and if necessary, surgical procedures ...Best to stay clear of them."

Take a look at the post:

The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike.

