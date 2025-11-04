Chameleon Makes a Narrow Escape From Snake in Dramatic Showdown in Viral Video

A thrilling wildlife video showcased a chameleon narrowly escaping a snake's pursuit in a heart-stopping chase

The clip, captured at Mabalingwe Nature Reserve, showcases the raw drama of nature and the quick reflexes of the chameleon

The footage has gone viral, with social media users praising the chameleon's survival instincts and marvelling at its surprising speed

Mzansi social media users were left on the edge of their seats after a thrilling wildlife clip showed a chameleon narrowly escaping a snake’s pursuit.

South Africans were stunned by a dramatic video of a snake chasing down a chameleon.

Source: UGC

The clip was shared on Mabalingwe Nature Reserve - VRS’s Facebook page, capturing nature’s raw drama, capturing nature’s raw drama as the two creatures engaged in a heart-stopping chase.

In the short clip, the chameleon is seen sprinting across a dusty patch of ground, moving surprisingly fast for an animal often known for its slow, steady pace. Close behind, a snake slithered swiftly, seemingly determined to catch its prey. The two were just inches apart as the chase unfolded, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, anxious about the outcome.

At one point, it appeared that the snake would strike, but the chameleon managed a sudden burst of speed, darting away just in time. The quick reflexes and agility of the reptile stunned many online. The snake, after a few more attempts, eventually gave up and slithered off in defeat.

The clip, published on 3 November 2025 by the social media user Mabalingwe Nature Reserve - VRS, has been making waves online, with Mzansi peeps flooding the comments section to share their reactions. Some were impressed by the chameleon’s survival instincts, while others couldn’t believe how fast it moved.

One user joked: "I didn't know a Chameleon could run this fast."

Animal lovers praised the cameraman for capturing the intense moment, calling it a real-life National Geographic scene.

The showdown between the chameleon and the snake not only left social media buzzing but also reminded viewers of the wild and unpredictable beauty of nature, where every second can mean life or death.

A snake chased down a chameleon in a video that sparked a buzz online.

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the Chameleon vs. Snake chase video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thought on the Chameleon and the snake's wild encounter.

Rayne Dancaster said:

"Wow, thanks for sharing."

Charmaine Williams added:

"Poor baby."

Yanda Balani cracked a joke, saying:

"First time in my life seeing a running Cocomeloen."

Amber Gertsch expressed:

"That's nature, snakes gotta eat."

Christelle van Rooyen commented:

"Visitors disturbed the snake. It’s nature, the snake had already bitten the chameleon, so it is likely to die."

Rehabeam Mathys stated:

"Mozambique spitting cobra Uitenhage."

Watch the video below:

