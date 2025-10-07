A puff adder in critical condition was rescued after being tied, starved, and covered in eggs, highlighting animal cruelty issues in South Africa

South Africans are reacting to the shocking rescue of a puff adder, sparking debate on wildlife protection and responsible animal care.

A puff adder was rescued after cruel confinement, highlighting animal cruelty issues in South Africa. Image: Gerrie Heyns

Gerrie Heyns, a dedicated South African snake rescuer, shared a harrowing rescue on Facebook after receiving a call about a puff adder in critical condition. The snake had been tied with a plastic string, shoved through PVC pipes, and left in a bucket with no air holes for several days, during which it was starved and even covered with raw chicken eggs. Heyns arrived to find the puff adder in dire need, immediately removing it and beginning a careful rescue operation to free it from the cruel confinement. The video, posted on 7 October 2025, highlighted the urgent need for responsible wildlife care and legal adherence to permits for handling snakes.

Heyns explained that the rescue required cutting the snake free from the pipes over a 30-minute process while ensuring the puff adder suffered no internal injuries. After the rescue, the snake was washed and given a safe environment to recover. Heyns also clarified the legal requirements for rescuing and transporting snakes, noting that even personal animals require permits under PAPA legislation, emphasising the responsibility and risk involved in wildlife intervention. He wrote:

"I received a call, and when I got to the location, I was led into an outside room by the caller. On the floor, a bucket with no air holes was on the floor. As I opened the bucket, I was met with an unbearable stench. Inside was a Puff Adder tied up with a plastic string and pulled through PVC plastic pipes. I immediately binned it and rushed home to wash the poor animal because it was covered with raw chicken egg. I have reported this case, but I doubt anything will come from this."

Puff Adder rescue video stirs outrage

Within hours of posting, the video garnered significant attention from South Africans, who expressed concern and empathy for the puff adder’s ordeal. The shocking images and meticulous rescue process led to numerous comments, shares, and likes, reflecting both public fascination with wildlife and strong reactions to animal cruelty. Many viewers praised Heyns’ dedication and professionalism while engaging in conversations about responsible animal treatment and the importance of wildlife protection.

Reactions to the video were a mix of gratitude toward Heyns and outrage over the mistreatment of the snake. South Africans expressed admiration for the effort involved in saving a wild animal, while the story sparked broader dialogue about animal welfare, ethical treatment, and the legal requirements for handling wildlife. The rescue also highlighted the dedication of individuals committed to protecting animals in dangerous and unlawful circumstances.

Screenshot from Facebook showing the puff adder tied and confined in a bucket before the rescue. Image: Gerrie Heyns

Mzansi reacted to the video

Linda Joubert wrote:

“Arme dier! Gelukkig het hul hulp gevra. Dankie weereens vir jul onbaatsugtige liefde vir die wat nie ’n stem het!!!”

Leana Sharp said:

“Hoe op aarde het hul die moed gehad om ’n eier in sy bek te druk??? So ’n giftige slang?? Hul was baie braaf.”

Leonie Sturgiss added:

“It’s unbelievable what some people are capable of. It’s heartbreaking to see such cruelty.”

Elvira Wolfer wrote:

“The Puff Adder was lucky it got into the right hands to get out of its misery. Some people are just beyond.”

Blackie Swart Snake Relocations 24/7 wrote:

“Baie baie dankie Gerrie en Riëtta. Ek hoop jy het ’n sambreel saamgevat en vir die mense, sorry, kan nie hulle mense noem nie, eerder the caller gegee, want moer weet, dit sou harde PK’s gereen het.”

Vaughan Veale said:

“Jislaaik can't believe this cruelty. Another great job, Gerrie and Riëtta. Well done. Must be so much more comfortable for him now.”

Akil Ramsurran commented:

“People are cruel! Well done and blessings to you both.”

Walter Renze added:

“Wow, this is bad. And such a beautiful puffy. You work like a surgeon.”

