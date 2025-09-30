A Facebook video showed a reptile rescue team pulling a massive snake out of a Limpopo home’s ceiling

The clip reminded viewers of the risks and importance of calling professionals in such situations

The viral, shocking sight drew wide attention online as South African users imagined how they would react

South Africans responded to the video with a blend of fear, awe, and appreciation for the rescue team’s courage.

A Facebook video showed rescuers carefully removing a long snake from a Limpopo roof. Image: Reptile Rescue Lephalale

Source: Facebook

Facebook user Reptile Rescue Lephalale posted a striking video on 25 August 2025 that left viewers on edge. The footage showed a rescue team removing a long snake from the ceiling of a Limpopo home. The process involved carefully reaching into the roof to extract the reptile, which appeared far larger than most expected. The sight had many imagining how they might react if faced with the same situation.

Snake discoveries in homes are not uncommon in parts of Limpopo, but each case still shocks residents. The video highlighted the work of rescue teams who handle such encounters safely to prevent harm to both people and animals. While the species of the snake was not revealed, its size alone stirred fear and fascination.

Viral snake rescue video sparks fear and curiosity

The clip quickly reached more than 20,000 views and generated a flood of comments. Many people said the mere thought of finding such a reptile in their ceiling was enough to send shivers down their spine. The video spread not just for its shock factor but also because it reminded viewers of the importance of trained professionals in dealing with dangerous animals.

South Africans reacted with a mix of fear, disbelief, and humour. Some expressed relief that they had never faced such an encounter, while others admired the bravery of the rescuers who calmly handled the task. The incident sparked a wave of online conversations, with many joking that they would have run in the opposite direction rather than attempting to help.

Others highlighted how moments like these reveal the courage and quick thinking of ordinary people who step in during high-pressure situations. Beyond the shock factor, the story also served as a reminder of the unpredictable challenges that can arise in daily life, and how communities often come together to find solutions, even in the most daunting circumstances.

The Lephalale rescue team’s work went viral after pulling a massive snake out of a home's roof. Image: Reptile Rescue Lephalale

Source: Facebook

South Africans reacted to the snake video

Odirile Difemo wrote:

“That's a huge mamba.”

Rina Swart curiously asked:

“Swart Mamba?”

Spaces wrote:

“Kriek Shjoe R R. R.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to snakes

Indian customs officials in Mumbai foiled a wildlife smuggling attempt, seizing 16 live snakes from a Thai passenger, prompting reactions online.

A shocking incident went viral where a 1.8-meter snake was discovered inside a car, causing panic to many who witnessed the reptile's aggressive behaviour

A wildlife enthusiast shared a clip of himself handling a venomous snake, and it bit him on the nose and the video went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News