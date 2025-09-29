A viral and relatable Facebook video showed a man calculating his budget until very little money remained

The clip reflected the daily financial struggles faced by many South Africans trying to balance bills and income

Online engagement showed how many people connected with the video, sharing their own stories of living paycheck to paycheck

South Africans connected with a viral budget video that showed the daily financial stress of making limited salaries stretch until month-end.

A viral Facebook video captured a man stressed while calculating his monthly budget. Image: Siyabulelashe1722

A man working as a Checkers cashier and Facebook user Siyabulela Sheshegu posted a video that quickly went viral, showing a man trying to work out his budget on a calculator app. The clip showed him starting with a salary of R8,000, then subtracting responsibilities and bills until just R158 was left. The video resonated with many South Africans who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to make ends meet.

This scene reflected a bigger reality faced by working-class South Africans. The rising cost of living, coupled with stagnant wages, leaves many unable to save or plan beyond their monthly expenses. The video captured the frustration and stress of trying to balance daily needs against limited income, a scenario that millions could relate to.

Budget video showed the struggle of stretching salaries

The video attracted over 27,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments in a short space of time. Users engaged with the post, sharing their own experiences of struggling to stretch their salaries to cover all their responsibilities. The level of interaction showed just how widely this issue resonates across households.

Comments online reflected feelings of empathy and solidarity. Many viewers said they had faced similar struggles and related to the stress shown in the clip. The conversation highlighted how financial strain remains a shared challenge across communities. Most South Africans added that with the inflation, most of them are living hand to mouth every month.

A Facebook post highlighted financial struggles as a man subtracted bills from his income. Image: Siyabulelashe1722

Mzansi reacted to the video

Thokozile Dubula shared:

“The fact that he remembers all the amounts off by heart is impressive.”

Zweli Mankayi replied:

“That R50 probably yeye Betway voucher.”

Tracie Mayanga added:

“At least he earns R8000.”

MaMbange Zee Mpini said:

“This was me izolo moss, fixing for month end.”

Sgeme Wandy Wanda commented:

“Then someone comes and says, please lend me R500, I need it urgently.”

Mo MasterSoul wrote:

“That 592 is the one that messed up everything; too specific.”

Lusindiso Lustar Nowewe added:

“At least he is using a calculator. I calculate mine in my head in just 30 seconds, yhooo.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

