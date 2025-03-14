“Don’t Play With Snakes”: Venomous Snake Bites Wildlife Enthusiast in the Nose, Netizens Concerned
- A wildlife enthusiast shared a clip of himself handling a venomous snake, and it bit him on the nose
- The clip starts with the man in a boat paddling towards a tree, him climbing up it and then trying to find a danger-noodle
- Netizens were worried about the man's safety, but some others pointed out that the reptile wasn't too dangerous
Snakes are not easy to handle if you're careless and generally don't know what to do with them. One wildlife enthusiast had a tough experience with a danger-noodle after it bit him on the nose while handling it.
Made of tough stuff
The clip was shared on the Chandler's Wild Life Facebook account. The profile is filled with videos of the man handling all types of dangerous reptiles. One clip shows the man hanging around some crocodiles while others show him handling even more dangerous-looking snakes than the ones seen in the clip.
A man dedicated to animals
Chandler has been handling wildlife since his channel began in 2020. He has built up a massive following with his different videos, which on average, generate hundreds and thousands of views on the platform.
After getting the snake down from the tree, the wildlife enthusiast began explaining different aspects of the danger noodle. He seemed to play around with the baby snake for a while, showing how eager it was, until it eventually bit him on the face. He then explains that it wasn't such a dangerous incident.
Netizens were concerned about the incident but others thought the man had everything under control.
See the responses below:
Christopher Sieber said:
"They have tiny rear fangs and have to actually chew on you get envenomated... Stop with the clickbait. If you want a bite to face, take it from a front fanged snake."
Daniel Simunek mentioned:
"The next Steve Irwin tragedy in the works."
Leyla Leclair commented:
"Mangroves (boiga in general) is one of my dream snakes to own one day."
Phillip Wasnidge posted:
"Your amazing handling snakes, but you need to be more causes. Love your video's. Sorry about Kevin your King Cobra."
Cody Reyna shared:
"You're the man Chandler! Just be careful brotha."
Indyanna Cat said:
"Can see why he lost a finger, he is careless."
Mike Burchfield mentioned:
"This is why momma said don't play with snakes. You leave them alone and they will leave you alone."
Source: Briefly News
