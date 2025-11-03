A woman’s video showing a strange creature crawling on her wall had South Africans both scared and amused

The TikTok clip went viral as users tried to guess what the insect was and how to deal with it

The mix of fear, jokes, and curiosity made the post a perfect example of Mzansi’s humorous side

South Africans were both shocked and entertained after a woman shared a video of a large, unknown creature crawling up her wall.

A mysterious creature was seen crawling on a wall, sparking fear and curiosity among viewers. Image: @queenp560

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user known as @queenp560 had Mzansi talking after posting a video on 1 November 2025, showing what looked like a massive centipede crawling on her wall. The video captured the woman’s reaction as she asked followers to help identify the creature and decide what to do about it. Recorded inside her home, the clip showed the large insect moving slowly across the wall, giving viewers goosebumps. It didn’t take long before the video turned into a trending post as South Africans debated what the mysterious creature could be.

The unsettling clip posted by user @queenp560 quickly sparked curiosity and a bit of fear. Some users suggested it could be a tropical centipede or even a harmless millipede, while others couldn’t stop expressing how terrifying it seemed. It was one of those videos that kept people watching even though they didn’t really want to, a mix of fear and fascination. The post became a talking point not only because of the creature itself but because so many people could relate to the panic of finding something unknown in their own homes.

Creepy home creature went viral

Within two days, the video had gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments as South Africans shared both jokes and advice. Some offered home remedies to deal with insects, while others said they would have already moved out. The post spread across platforms, attracting a flood of reactions that blended humour with horror, a classic Mzansi mix.

In the end, it became less about the bug and more about how people connected through shared fears and funny comments. It showed once again how South Africans always find a way to laugh, even when facing something that gives them chills.

A trending video showed a woman’s frightening home discovery. Image: @queenp560

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted with fear and humour

Nontokozo Ngcobo785 said:

“Usaphila koda sisi noma ikdlile leDragon?”

Heinekèn commented:

“Kuthiwa lento ingena endunu uma ulele. 💀”

Tiisetso Kunene said:

“It’s Scorpion Kings.”

Mpho Gift Ndamase commented:

“Centipede leyo, very dangerous. 😭”

Sine said:

“My sister, shisa lowomuzi. 😭”

Ta Sbosh commented:

“In Xhosa, we call it ‘Inkuma’. In English, it’s called a centipede, and it’s venomous, yibulale sisi! If it bites you, you could get severe infections leading to hospitalisation or even worse.”

Tiyani said:

“Giant centipede? Do you live in the Amazon or something? 🙆🏾 Burn the whole house down! 😩”

Kabelo Makgalemele commented:

“I was once bitten by this thing, I’m still traumatised. The pain was unbearable! I stayed in hospital for three days, my hand went numb, and it only got better after a month.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

