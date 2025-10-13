A local man, Doctor Animal Sounds, from the North West Province, entertained a woman and the online community when he imitated animal sounds

He asked for donations to help the less fortunate, emphasising that he wasn't forcing anyone to give him money

Thousands of social media users shared how impressed they were and noted that the man needed to work with reputable media companies or game reserves to showcase his talent

A talented man accurately mimicked the sounds of well-known animals. Images: @lee_mats

A woman in Zeerust, North West Province, didn't let a man's talent go unnoticed when he impressively produced accurate animal sounds using only his mouth. The viral video has had many people hoping the man, Doctor Animal Sounds, will receive recognition for his talent.

On 11 October, 2025, TikTok user Lerato Matebesi took to her account to share a video of the man imitating several animals, from birds to elephants to horses. After noting that people could find his TikTok account and others on social media platforms as Doctor Animal Sounds, he earnestly shared that he was seeking donations to buy food for the less fortunate.

"I'm not forcing anyone; that way, it's from the bottom of your heart."

Mzansi loves Doctor Animal Sounds

With nearly 3 million views since its publication, thousands of members from the online community gathered in the comment section in awe of the man's talent. Other internet users came to the comment section with broken hearts, saddened by the man's story.

@zoe___n said with sadness to the public:

"Poverty and unemployment are pure nonsense... Oh."

@zawadiyamauwa_ told the online community:

"Bathong hleng, get him onto children's shows, or the sound effects department, something must come out of this. This is great. Talent should not go unnoticed. SABC, eTV, Netflix, something."

@bredbyprimus stated with a laugh:

"This reminds me of my three-year-old cousin. He knew domestic animal sounds, but he didn't know the sound of a crying baby."

@thabo_0077, who also saw Dr Animals Sounds' talent, remarked:

"This guy can work at game reserves as a tourist guide. Kruger National Park and other game reserves are missing out."

@hopemedia93 wrote under the post:

"This could be a breakthrough. You can make a lot of money, bro. This level of talent is needed for animations and kids' videos for tutorials."

@andries16 pointed out the reality for most Grade 12 learners, writing in the comments:

"Life after matric."

Watch the TikTok video below:

