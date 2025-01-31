Talented South African Woman Shows Off Impressive Ice Skating Skills, Mzansi Gushes: "So Cool"
- A stunner flexed her impeccable ice skating skills in a video making rounds online, that left netizens amazed
- The TikTok footage went viral on the internet gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted as they flooded the post, gushing over the hun's talent while some expressed their thoughts
One talented hun left online users impressed after she flexed her ice skating skills in a viral video.
Woman shows off ice skating skills
The clip captured the woman effortlessly gliding across the ice, executing smooth turns and impressive moves while rocking her jeans and a pink top.
@mbali, who shared the video on TikTok, revealed that she had been skating since she was 22 years old when she was back in university. She expressed the following while taking to her comments.
"OMG!! I started at 22!! Find the rink closest to you, register for Learn to Skate Academy, and keep skating. That’s what I did."
The footage was well received by netizens, and it went on to become a hit on the platform clocking many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication. Many praised her for her balance and grace; some even compared her skills to professional skaters.
Watch the video of hun's impressive ice skating below:
SA in awe of woman's ice skating skills
Online users took to the comments section to express their admiration, with some saying they didn’t know South Africans were this good at ice skating. Others called upon the hun to give them skating lessons.
Diy@Kay said:
"Haibo you're so cool I'm 22 and in varsity, how do I start."
LeighNah added:
"Beautiful which ice rink is this?"
TaMpe inquired:
"Do you offer lessons?"
Skinny Rambo wrote:
"Excuse me? How did you get this good at ice skating? What’s your secret?"
Dawn Fredericks replied:
"If let me show you my talent was a person."
Mugglewump commented:
"Mbali can you teach me how to do this."
Skhumba gushed over the lady, saying:
"SBWL shem. Yoh.. nami I wanna be this great."
South Africans show off their ice skating skills
