DJ Zinhle recently stunned her Instagram followers with a video showing her roller-skating abilities

The clip was shared on the anniversary of AKA's passing and captures Zinhle gracefully gliding across the floor

Fans marvelled at Zinhle's progress since taking up rollerskating as a hobby to unwind with her daughter Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle visited RollEgoli in Johannesburg for some skating. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle had eyes glued on her as she roller-skated like a pro in her latest Instagram post.

She's flexed some serious skills on the rink at RollEgoli in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

DJ Zinhle flexes roller-skating moves

The artist got the moves, and she's not afraid to flaunt them! She glided effortlessly and pulled off smooth turns in her skates. She's definitely been practising since she first started rollerskating a few months back.

Anniversary of AKA's tragic passing

Zinhle posted the epic rollerskating video on the anniversary of AKA's passing, 10 February. She captioned the clip on her account by saying it was the perfect activity that gave her a sense of freedom on the day.

Watch the video below:

Fans are amazed by how the hitmaker moves across the floor and many said she could easily pass as a pro.

@yo.girrl.lindii said:

"To think you were always falling when you started this, but look at you now, a pro. "

@kayise_ngqula mentioned:

"I really want to try this and every time I see you doing it I’m convinced I can do it. "

@chef_chowciao shared:

"You would have been perfect for figure skating.❤️‍⛸. I tried rollerblading before. ‍♀️"

@thechunky_tee wrote:

"How? I think you should start competing now."

@sim_ofoegbu asked:

"Would love to come here. Where is this place? "

@owasebukhosini_ suggested:

"Let's appaud the camera-woman or man olokhe ekulandelile nje."

@zoeejali added:

"Kairo taught you right? "

DJ Zinhle drops song wena ‘Wena’

In another article, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has released her first song of 2024, a special treat for lovebirds.

DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to share the wonderful news of her new song Wena. In the track, DJ Zinhle collaborated with powerful female voices like TikTok sensation Khanyisa Jaceni, vocalist Basetsana and Jess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News